Milind Soman swims 15 km from Europe to Africa in a unique challenge, calls it ‘beautiful’

Milind Soman does the unthinkable yet again. Taking to Instagram recently, the 60-year-old shared that he swam from Europe to Africa across the Strait of Gibraltar, a 15km stretch. “1st of May, I swam from Europe to Africa, across the Strait of Gibraltar, 15km at the closest point, from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco. Beautiful beautiful beautiful swim,” he wrote, captioning a series of photos which show his well-sculpted physique.

The post quickly grabbed attention online with many hailing the fitness aficionado’s mindset. “Incredible,” wrote Shenaz Treasury, while actor Aashka Goradia commented, “STARRRRR”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.