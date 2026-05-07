Milind Soman swims 15 km from Europe to Africa in a unique challenge, calls it ‘beautiful’

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Milind Soman does the unthinkable yet again. Taking to Instagram recently, the 60-year-old shared that he swam from Europe to Africa across the Strait of Gibraltar, a 15km stretch. “1st of May, I swam from Europe to Africa, across the Strait of Gibraltar, 15km at the closest point, from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco. Beautiful beautiful beautiful swim,” he wrote, captioning a series of photos which show his well-sculpted physique.
The post quickly grabbed attention online with many hailing the fitness aficionado’s mindset. “Incredible,” wrote Shenaz Treasury, while actor Aashka Goradia commented, “STARRRRR”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
This display of endurance highlighted how extreme physical challenges push the body’s immunity, resilience, and recovery systems to their limits.
“Swimming, especially in open water, places a unique demand on the body. Unlike land workouts, it combines cold exposure, breath control, and full-body muscular engagement. Cold water, in particular, can act as a stressor that temporarily challenges the immune system. The body responds by activating adaptive mechanisms, which over time may improve resilience and tolerance to stress,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, moderate and consistent exercise is known to support immunity by improving the circulation of immune cells, reducing chronic inflammation, and enhancing metabolic health. “However, intense endurance challenges like long-distance swimming can create a short-term dip in immunity, often referred to as the “open window” phase. During this period, the body is more susceptible to infections due to physical stress and energy depletion,” said Goyal.
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Another key factor is recovery and nutrition. “Activities like open-water swimming require adequate protein for muscle repair, carbohydrates for energy replenishment, and micronutrients like zinc, vitamin C, and vitamin D to support immune function. Without proper recovery, repeated stress can weaken immunity rather than strengthen it,” said Goyal.
Breath control in swimming also plays a role. Controlled breathing patterns can improve lung capacity and oxygen utilisation, indirectly supporting overall physiological efficiency and resilience.
What makes such challenges impactful is the balance between stress and adaptation.” When managed well, they can strengthen both physical endurance and immune response. When pushed without recovery, they can do the opposite.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.