‘Don’t keep the water bottle on your table’: Milind Soman’s no-gym survival guide for office workers

Milind Soman, 60, recently offered advice to office workers concerned about their deteriorating health. “I would say, don’t sit. Just don’t sit. Try to be on your feet as much as you can. You don’t really need to do anything, but at least get off. Like people working in offices for 8 hours or more, just get up every half hour. Go and drink some water. Don’t keep the water bottle on your table. You have to find the opportunity to improve yourself,” Milind toldthe Naturaltein podcast.

He added, “If you are taking a lunch break of one hour, spend one minute, do a set of pushups, do spot marching, do anything, any movement that you can imagine.”