‘Don’t keep the water bottle on your table’: Milind Soman’s no-gym survival guide for office workers

Milind Soman, 60, recently offered advice to office workers concerned about their deteriorating health. “I would say, don’t sit. Just don’t sit. Try to be on your feet as much as you can. You don’t really need to do anything, but at least get off. Like people working in offices for 8 hours or more, just get up every half hour. Go and drink some water. Don’t keep the water bottle on your table. You have to find the opportunity to improve yourself,” Milind toldthe Naturaltein podcast.
He added, “If you are taking a lunch break of one hour, spend one minute, do a set of pushups, do spot marching, do anything, any movement that you can imagine.”
Taking a cue from his candid revelation, we asked how movement helps.
Dr Gazanfar B. Patel, senior consultant and orthopaedic surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, concurred that prolonged sitting has become one of the biggest musculoskeletal and metabolic risks of modern office life. “When we sit for hours on end, our spine stays in a fixed position, hip flexors get tight, circulation slows, and core muscles deactivate. Over time, this can lead to chronic back pain, neck stiffness, early disc degeneration, poor posture, and joint problems in the hips and knees. Our bodies are built for movement, not for staying still,” said Dr Patel.
Does getting up every 30 minutes actually make a difference?
Even short breaks can greatly reduce strain on the spine and joints. Standing up, walking to refill water, or stretching for a minute helps reset posture, improves blood flow, and reduces muscle fatigue. “These small breaks prevent the locking of muscles and joints that occurs with too much sitting. You don’t need a full workout; how often you move is more important than how hard you work out,” said Dr Patel.
Is minimal movement enough?
Minimal movement is much better than no movement at all. “A few squats, spot marching, calf raises, or wall push-ups during short breaks can activate key muscle groups. Even one or two minutes of movement every hour adds up over an eight-hour workday. These micro-movements reduce stiffness, help joint health, and keep muscles engaged without interrupting productivity,” said Dr Patel.
What role does posture play for people who sit long hours?
Posture is crucial. According to Dr Patel, slouching or leaning forward for extended periods increases pressure on spinal discs and strains neck and shoulder muscles.
“Sitting with feet flat on the floor, keeping the screen at eye level, and supporting the lower back helps, but good posture alone is not enough. No position is ‘safe’ if held for too long; movement is key,” said Dr Patel
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
