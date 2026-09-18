Milind Soman at 60 completes gruelling Ironman Wales: ‘Hard, hard, hard’

Milind Soman, 60, recently completed one of the “toughest full Ironman in the world”, describing the experience as one of the hardest Ironman races he has faced. In an Instagram post, Milind, who completed the second full-distance Ironman, announced, “And DONE!!!”

Sharing glimpses from the race that involves a 3.8-km sea swim, a hilly 180-km bike course and a four-loop 42.2-km marathon, combined with exposed coastal weather, Milind mentioned, “A rough swim, an 8000ft climb on the bike and a 2000ft climb on the run, on the 13th of September 2026, I have FACED THE DRAGON ?? I’ve always been comfortable doing an Ironman, and that is the goal, but this one was hard, hard, hard ?? What a wild, incredible route, rain the whole day, fantastic organisation; if there is one Ironman that must be done, this is it !!!!! As they say in Wales – Wynebu’r Ddraig (Face the dragon in Welsh)!”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Notably, Milind competed in the Ironman Zurich, Switzerland, for the first time in 2015, completing it in 15 hours 19 minutes at age 49.

What makes this race such an extraordinary endurance challenge?

The 2026 course was held in Tenby, which is known for its hilly terrain and unpredictable coastal conditions.

The challenge begins with the sea swim. “Unlike a pool swim, athletes have to contend with open-water conditions, including waves, wind, and changing conditions. The Welsh race has developed a reputation for a particularly demanding swim, followed by a long transition into the cycling leg,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

Then comes the 180-km bike course, where elevation becomes a major factor. “But after swimming almost 4 km and cycling 180 km, athletes still have to run a full 42.2-km marathon. The run itself includes substantial elevation, meaning competitors are essentially attempting a marathon after several hours of already exhausting endurance work,” shared Goyal.

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That combination places enormous demands on the body. “An athlete needs exceptional cardiorespiratory endurance, muscular endurance, energy management, hydration, pacing and mental resilience. It isn’t simply about being able to run, swim or cycle long distances individually. The real challenge is being able to perform all three consecutively while managing fatigue,” Goyal remarked.

Milind Soman cycles during the race (Photo: Milind Soman/Instagram) Milind Soman cycles during the race (Photo: Milind Soman/Instagram)

What does this kind of endurance training do to the body?

Goyal told indianexpress.com that long-term endurance training can substantially improve aerobic capacity and cardiovascular efficiency, while extensive cycling and running develop lower-body muscular endurance. “Swimming adds upper-body and trunk involvement, making the Ironman a remarkably comprehensive endurance challenge,” said Goyal.

But extreme endurance training has another side: recovery becomes part of the training itself. “High-volume athletes need adequate energy, carbohydrates to replenish glycogen, protein for muscle repair, fluids and electrolytes, and sufficient sleep. Simply adding more training without supporting recovery can increase fatigue and injury risk,” Goyal remarked.

Milind’s Ironman preparation represents years of endurance training and adaptation. “Someone cannot safely jump from a sedentary lifestyle to an Ironman-style training volume simply because an athlete makes it look achievable,” contended Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

The race also demonstrates why age alone isn’t an adequate measure of physical capability. “Milind’s achievement is less about proving that everyone should train like an Ironman athlete and more about showing what can be possible when endurance, consistency and preparation are built over many years.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.