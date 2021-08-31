scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Can you guess how long it takes for Milind Soman to do 30 surya namaskars every morning?

In one of his recent Instagram posts, Soman demonstrated the surya namaskar with his wife; take a look!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 31, 2021 10:00:33 am
Milind Soman, Milind Soman fitness, Milind Soman fitness motivation, Milind Soman yoga, Milind Soman surya namaskar, Milind Soman diet, Milind Soman news, indian express newsThe Ironman athlete had recently talked about his diet, fitness, revealing in an Instagram Live that he had recovered from Covid-19 by starting slow. (Photo: Instagram/@milindrunning)

Milind Soman is not new to the fitness game — if anything, he is the motivational factor that pushes people around the country and across the world to take up physical activities and fall in love with them. The actor and model has been defying age for many years now, and with his wife Ankita Konwar in tow, he has set health and fitness goals for many.

In one of his recent Instagram posts, Soman has demonstrated the surya namaskar with his wife. For the uninitiated, it is a yoga asana done in the form of salutation to the sun. Ideally done during sunrise, it comprises a specific sequence of twelve yoga asanas.

According to Yogapedia, the term is a derivation of two Sanskrit words — ‘surya’, meaning ‘sun’, and ‘namaskar’ meaning ‘greetings’ or ‘salutations’. Traditionally, the practice is associated with paying respect to the sun which, in Indian culture, is regarded as the source of all life.

The fitness enthusiast has written in the caption that the couple has been trying to “sync our different interpretations of surya namaskar”, and that it takes him 7 minutes every morning to do 30 surya namaskars.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

“…feels fantastic! Best, low intensity, simple movement to improve and maintain basic strength, joint mobility, balance and focus.”

Yogapedia states that the twelve asanas which comprise surya namaskar are:

1. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)
2. Urdhva Hastasana (Upward Salute)
3. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold)
4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose or Low Lunge)
5. Chaturanga Dandasana (Plank Pose)
6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight Limbed Salute)
7. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
8. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing Dog Pose)
9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose or Low Lunge)
10. Uttanasana (Standing Forward Fold)
11. Urdhva Hastasana (Upward Salute)
12. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

The Ironman athlete had also recently talked about his diet, fitness, revealing in an Instagram Live that he recovered from Covid-19 by starting slow. “I started running on the 14th day of quarantine. I ran for three kilometres to check how I was feeling. I slowly increased it to 5-6 km.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by So Good (@sogoodindia)

“I do micro workouts — between 30 seconds to three minutes at a time. And I work out about 15-20 minutes a day. But in those minutes, I push myself a little bit. I do 30 Surya Namaskar everyday, which takes me seven minutes. That takes care of my mobility. I do 60 push ups in a minute. I might push myself to do 62, and I am happy. Make sure you are getting the correct form and doing it correctly,” he had added.

About his diet, he had said: “I used to love chocolates as recently as 7-8 years ago. I used to eat a quarter kilo of chocolates every day. I started cutting down on sugar. I actually think non-vegetarian food is not good for health. I have gravitated towards vegetarian food, and only eat non-veg for taste since I have eaten it since childhood. I eat almost three kilos of fruits in the morning — 5-6 mangoes, 6 bananas.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Isn’t he an inspiration?

