Milind Soman runs 21 km marathon amid pandemic with wife Ankita, mother Usha

Milind, Ankita and Usha recently completed a marathon in Darjeeling. (Source: milindrunning/Instagram)

Milind Soman recently concluded his first 21 km marathon with wife Ankita and mother Usha, his first on-ground running event amid the pandemic after February 2020.

The fitness enthusiast, who has been running marathons for years now, took to Instagram to share the news — while Ankita did a 21 km run, Usha completed 10 km, among 2000 other participants, along a “tough hilly route” in Darjeeling. The 55-year-old actor shared multiple pictures from the event.

Ankita also wrote on Instagram, “So so grateful to be able to participate and be the face of the Darjeeling Hill Marathon organised by the police! What a crazy hilly route! There’s a reason she’s the ‘queen of the hills’.”

“My lungs definitely passed a test today climbing upward from 4km mark to 14km mark and then again from 19km mark to 21km! At an average altitude of some 6700ft. It took me 2:22 hours to finish!” she added.

Marathons benefit the body and mind in many ways. Experts argue running can act as therapy and help rejuvenate the mind. It pushes back negative thoughts and helps de-stress. Studies have also shown how marathon boosts immunity and improve cardiac health.

