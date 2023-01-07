Dealing with migraine? Try these five yoga asanas to manage headache and nausea

Migraine is a common condition in which a person has episodic attacks of intense headaches along with nausea. “Globally and in India, few people report headaches to doctors because they think they can manage it in the short run. The ignorance about the classical symptom analysis results in the lack of treatment. People tend to pass off migraine as ‘just a headache’ which can snowball into a severe condition in the longer run, if not taken proper care of. When people ignore classical symptoms they are most likely to get into chronic migraine,” Dr AV Srinivasan, An Emeritus Professor from MGR Medical University, President of Indian Academy Neurology in 2017, Chennai told indianexpress.com earlier.

While medicines may help to an extent, yoga experts suggest tackling the root cause to get relief and treat migraine. As such, yoga practitioner Sarvesh Shashi from Sarva Yoga, said that one can practise these five simple asanas to manage and reduce the intensity of migraine attacks.

Here are the step-by-step procedures of performing these yoga poses

Shashankasana (Hare pose)

*Sit in Vajrasana resting the palms on the thighs. Keep the eyes closed and relax the whole body.

*Inhale and raise the arms above the head. Elbows must be straight.

*Exhale and slowly move the torso in the forward direction. Bend from the pelvic region not from the spinal.

*Keep the arms slightly bent and rest the hands, forehead, and elbows on the mat. Arms must be in front of the knees.

*Retain the position as long as comfortable.

*To go back to the base position, exhale and slowly lift the forehead, and arms to the vertical position.

*Lower the arms resting the palms on the thighs.

*Relax and take deep breaths.

Paschimottanasana( Seated Forward Bend)

*Sit up with the legs stretched out straight in front of you.

*Breathing in, slowly raise both arms straight above your head and stretch up.

*As you exhale, begin to come forward keeping the spine erect.

*Place your hands on your legs, wherever they reach, and if possible hold onto your toes and pull on them to help you go forward.

*Hold the position as long as possible.

Adho mukha svanasana (Downward-facing Dog Pose)

*Kneel on the floor.

*Incline forward placing the hands on the floor right under the shoulders.

*Press the hands to the ground. Curl the toes, exhale and gently lift the hips taking the knees away from the floor.

*Straighten both the elbow and knees, heels touching the floor.

*To come back lift the head, bend the knees and gently sit on the floor/mat.

Janu Sirsasana (Head to knee pose)

*Sit straight with the legs stretched out in front of the body.

*Bend the left knee and place the sole of the left foot on the inside of the right leg’s inner thigh. Keep the left knee on the floor.

* Inhale and slowly bend the torso in the forward direction sliding your hands towards the right foot.

*Try to touch your right foot with your hands else keep it as far as it can comfortably go.

*Move your head towards your right leg, if possible touch your knee with your forehead and hold the position.

Cow-Cat pose

*Stand on all fours

For cat pose

*Round your spine toward the ceiling.

*Drop your head and your tailbone.

*Draw your lower belly in.

For cow pose

*Curl your toes under.

*Tilt your pelvis area so that your tailbone sticks up.

*Drop down your belly and look at the ceiling.

