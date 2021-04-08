‘A little walk is good for both your physical and mental health’: Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama has always stressed the importance of women’s health and fitness and has often advised them to keep up with their fitness routines no matter what. The former First Lady’s advice on eating healthy, regular exercise, and choosing to prioritise oneself has also always won praise. Now, in a new social media post, Michelle has highlighted the importance of taking a walk every day.

On the occasion of US’ National Walking Day, observed annually on April 7, she mentioned that all of us need to get some “steps in” for overall health.

“I hope you all can make a little time to get some steps in. I know it’s not always easy. We’re all juggling so much. But trust me, getting a little walk in is good for both your physical and mental health—and that’s something we all can use, especially these days,” she said.

Considering various countries have once again gone into lockdown, Michelle added: “Whether you’re taking a socially-distanced walk around your neighborhood or just walking around your home, I’d love to hear how you plan to put yourself higher on your to-do list today,” she added.

Here’s why walking is good for you.

Experts say that brisk walking can help lower the risk of heart diseases, provided it is done at least five days a week. It also helps to lower the blood sugar level and improve mental health.

According to the American Heart Association, your target heart rate for moderate-intensity exercise is around 50 to 70 per cent of the maximum heart rate, and your target heart rate for vigorous activity is about 70 to 85 per cent of your maximum heart rate.

The maximum heart rate is 220 beats per minute (bpm) minus your age in years. Use your index and middle finger to measure your heart rate, by placing them on the wrist and feeling a pulse. Count the number of beats. For a 30-year-old the target should be 95–162 bpm.

But, there are also some common mistakes that people make which make walking less effective, and less enjoyable. Here are some things that you need to know.

*You need to be mindful when you walk. You need to understand how your body feels — from head, all the way to the toe. That is the most basic thing that you can do.

*Invest in the right pair of shoes as they provide good cushioning and protect your feet from developing painful corns.

*Walk briskly, but avoid taking long strides, as it can cause you leg injuries and make you lose your balance, too. Take smaller steps instead.

*You need to take breaks while you are walking. Experts say that taking regular intervals when you are walking can help you to burn more fat and improve your fitness level, and your stamina.

