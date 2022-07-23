Megan fox bares her sculpted abs in neon green attire, says ‘I don’t exercise’

Megan Fox and her sartorial picks are often in headlines, and this time was no different as the diva chose a neon green Jacquemus attire for beau Machine Gun Kelly‘s concert.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The actor paired the eye-catching neon green halter bra top with matching trousers which appeared to be slightly flared. She chose a bright yellow-coloured clutch and nude platform heels to go with the outfit.

Apart from the stunning ensemble, what caught our attention was her caption which said, “I don’t exercise. If God had wanted me to bend over he would have put diamonds on the floor” that accompanied her midriff-baring picture, clearly displaying her sculpted abs. Contrary to the caption, which she borrowed from late comedienne Joan Rivers, Megan is actually a fitness enthusiast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

Earlier, in an interview with E! News, the Jennifer’s Body star had revealed, “I exercise really hard twice a week. I got my ass kicked this morning before I came here! I do bursts of cardio with really heavy weights. Circuit training.”

According to Megan’s personal trainer, Harley Pasternak’s interview with People magazine, there are five phases [in her workout]: a minimum five-minute cardio warm-up, a lower body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, then an abdominal sculpting exercise, and finally, a five-minute cooldown.

Also Read | These are the best exercises to get rid of fat in the lower belly

Harley also revealed that the actor would work out and remain consistent even during her pregnancy. “Her postpartum workout was the same as the pre-baby one. As a result, she was so fit at the point of delivery that it went more easily, and she was able to get medical clearance relatively quickly to come back and keep working out,” Harley told the magazine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!