86 push-ups, one breath: How a Haryana yoga teacher set a Guinness World Record

For Kamal Kaloi, pushing his body’s limits has become a way of life. The yoga teacher from Haryana, who has lived in Vietnam for over 13 years, recently reached another milestone in his fascinating journey by setting a Guinness World Record for the most underwater push-ups on a single breath.

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His latest feat in Vietnam, achieved through a combination of breathing techniques and callisthenics, comes after two earlier world records — the most consecutive yoga positions underwater in July 2020 and the most air rings blown underwater in September that year.

“Kamal Kaloi combined his knowledge of calisthenics with breath-holding endurance to claim the record for most underwater push-ups with a single breath (male), with a total of 86. The 38-year-old completed his challenge last October in Ninh Binh, Nam Dinh, Vietnam, where he now lives, after two years of training,” according to the Guinness World Records website.

Kamal Kaloi made the record in a single breath (Photo: Guinness World Records) Kamal Kaloi made the record in a single breath (Photo: Guinness World Records)

In a phone interview from Vietnam, Kaloi says his earlier achievements gave him the confidence to challenge himself again.

“The idea of doing something different has always been a part of my personality. I have always admired people who push the limits of human potential, and they inspired me to create my own path. I wanted to prove that with dedication, proper training, and a positive mindset, we can achieve what may seem impossible,” he says about his latest achievement.

Love for yoga

Kaloi, who loves to swim, had access to a pool where he tried combining yoga with underwater practice, and that’s how he came upon the opportunity to set the record after his 2020 attempt.

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“I started enjoying challenges of holding my breath underwater, and now I practice over the weekend,” he said.

Practising yoga since he was eight, Kaloi says it has made him “physically strong, but more importantly, it has taught me mental discipline, patience, and self-control”.

He says those qualities became crucial while preparing for the underwater challenge. “Preparing for this world record was not easy. It required months of disciplined training, physical conditioning, mental preparation, and countless hours of practice. There were moments when I felt exhausted and even thought about quitting,” he says.

“However, I reminded myself of my goal every single day. Instead of quitting, I learned from every difficulty and continued moving forward with determination. One of the most important lessons I learned during this journey is that success is not achieved overnight. It is built through consistency, patience, hard work, and belief in yourself,” Kaloi adds.

A belief in breath

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The biggest challenge wasn’t physical strength alone. It was staying calm underwater, controlling his breath, and maintaining focus for long periods.

“The breathing techniques I learned through yoga became the foundation of my performance,” he says, adding that he vouches for breathing techniques like the Wim Hof method or controlled breath work practice consisting of 30 deep, rhythmic breaths.

Looking for a sponsor, Kaloi admits that he has already applied for several records.

Kaloi says he follows “a simple and balanced diet”. “I avoid junk food, exercise regularly, practice yoga every day, and make sure I get enough sleep,” he said, adding that a healthy body and a peaceful mind are the greatest strengths a person can have.

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Kamal Kaloi works out every day (Photo: Kamal Kaloi) Kamal Kaloi works out every day (Photo: Kamal Kaloi)

Living away from his wife, children, and mother, who live in India and visit him once a year, he cooks roti, sabzi, chole, and chawal.

“I don’t take any protein supplements. I eat eggs and cook my own food every day. I don’t eat outside at all,” says Kaloi, who eats only twice a day at 9 am and 9 pm and sustains on some coffee during the day.

Kamal Kaloi loves to swim (Photo: Guinness World Records) Kamal Kaloi loves to swim (Photo: Guinness World Records)

A message for Gen Z

Kaloi wants to “inspire people, especially young Gen Z and Gen Alpha, to believe in themselves and never be afraid of taking on difficult challenges”.

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“Every person has unique potential, and with discipline, determination, and continuous effort, extraordinary achievements are possible. My message to everyone is simple. Our bodies are precious gifts from nature. We should respect them, take care of them, and keep them healthy through regular exercise, yoga, proper nutrition, and a positive attitude. Never stop learning, never stop improving, and never stop believing in your dreams,” he adds.