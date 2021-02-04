Masaba Gupta gives major fitness goals with yoga routine

We all face ups and downs in life, but the challenge lies in keep the strength going in the face of adversity. Showing us how to do that is none other than fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who recently shared how despite suffering from an antibiotic skin allergy she did not skip her yoga session. Instead, she rocked it like a boss and felt like herself again.

Take a look.

“The last few days have been filled with rage and disappointment at how my health has been. A freak antibiotic allergy, skin that’s still peeling and stinging but I had to get back to routine,” she said.

Describing how her yoga routine included 108 Surya Namaskars and a “peaceful” inversion, she added, “I feel like myself again”. “Hope you move today in whatever way you can and thank your body for putting up with so much patiently,” she mentioned.

Taking a cue from her, we have Ayurvedic practitioner Geeta Vara talking about the importance of Surya Namaskar that comes “with a multitude of benefits from top to toe”.

“Energising the body during the winter period helps build strength and immunity. In my book ‘Ayurveda’, I talk about how we have not only stronger digestion but also overall body strength and endurance – so let’s move more throughout the rest of winter,” said Vara.

“Surya Namaskar is ideally performed in the early morning facing east to meet the rising sun with gratitude and clear intentions for our practice. An important reminder that yoga stretches far beyond physical postures, yoga is meditation through movement. We channel energy through our nadis, create stillness of the mind, connect to spirit by reciting mantras and synchronise our breath. Even this series of postures would embrace variations to your constitution (or prakruti), the speed, the hold, the time of day etc. according to Ayurveda,” she wrote.

Some of the benefits of Surya Namaskar include:

*Overall increased strength and stamina

*Helps tone the body and also make it flexible

*Great cardiovascular exercise

*Can aid weight management

*Strengthens muscles and joints

*Stimulates blood circulation

*Regulates the nervous system

*Brings luster to the eyes and skin

*Improves digestive and metabolic function

Other subtle benefits include:

*Induces restful sleep, relieves stress, and calms the mind

*Helps in regulating female menstrual cycles

*Reduces anxiety

*Balances endocrine activity

*Helps to cleanse the body of accumulated toxins

*Connects the mind and body

*Increases creativity and intuition by activating the solar plexus

*Helps release negative emotions blocked in the solar plexus

Have you practiced Surya Namaskar?

