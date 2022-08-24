Masaba Gupta opens up about feeling bloated, not working out, stress eating: ‘Was so upset’

Masaba Gupta often shares glimpses of her workouts on social media and sets massive fitness goals. But the fashion designer was on a two-week break recently, something that seemingly ended on a disappointing note for her.

Now, back to the grind after “nearly two weeks”, Masaba opened up about her state of mind before hitting the gym.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Masaba Masaba actor wrote, “I was so upset this morning with the weight I’ve put on and how bloated I feel. For no reason — just ridiculous stress eating and no workouts for nearly two weeks which is unimaginable for me. But thanks to my coach for throwing me into the deep end (and making it fun) on my first day back. Restarting again!”

Masaba Gupta works out after nearly two weeks (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories) Masaba Gupta works out after nearly two weeks (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories)

Her coach Apoorv Mathur, too, commented as he re-shared the video post, “We are back to our previous intensity but now we have to take it up a notch!”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In the video, Masaba can be seen doing a variety of core exercises including working out with a medicine ball.

Masaba Gupta’s fitness coach Apoorv Mathur on ‘taking it up a notch’ (Source: Apoorv Mathur/Instagram Stories) Masaba Gupta’s fitness coach Apoorv Mathur on ‘taking it up a notch’ (Source: Apoorv Mathur/Instagram Stories)

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, chief clinical dietician and nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru said that stress eating and no workout is a “lethal combination” that can wreak havoc on one’s health.

Advertisement

“A diet should not be a shortcut, or one that you can’t sustain. Every time we eat, it is an opportunity to feed our body or fight against a disease. A healthy diet, exercise and portion control is the key where one cannot substitute the other. A no-workout scenario with stress eating and sleep challenges may ultimately lead to bloating and can cost one their health in long run as stressors can elevate cortisol levels that is responsible for emotional eating. The combination is lethal for one’s health and fitness. So it’s a big no-no,” Dr Rohatgi told indianexpress.com.

What can be done?

Diaphragmatic or belly breathing is an essential component of calming the mind, advised Varun Rattan, co-founder, The Body Science Academy, Noida. “When we are stressed, we tend to breathe more shallowly, further activating the fight or flight response and contributing to bloating. The parasympathetic (rest and digest) nervous system is stimulated by belly breathing, which is free, and can be done anywhere. Besides, physical activity can enhance intestinal gas clearance and reduce abdominal bloating symptoms,” he told indianexpress.com.

Also on Masaba Gupta | Masaba Gupta achieves ‘body fat percentage’; know what it means

He listed a few pointers on how you can get back to working out

Advertisement

– Reconnect with your active gym buddy who can motivate you to return to the gym

– Hire a skilled personal trainer who can safely get you back on track

– Declare your goals on social media to increase your accountability

– Enter sensible fitness challenges on social media

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!