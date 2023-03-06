‘Has her eye on the goal’: Masaba Gupta’s Pilates trainer pens note on her ‘strong game’

Masaba Gupta‘s motto for 2023 is ‘Year of the body’ and she is making every effort possible to achieve her goals. The same was evident in a picture shared by Pilates trainer Karina Ramchandani in which the Masaba Masaba actor can be seen doing a side-plank pose as part of her Pilates session.
Masaba, too, shared a picture on Instagram Stories and wore: “Year of the body. My new Pilates obsession.”
“You know her for her designs but would you be able to guess that her Pilates game is strong too? Presenting to you @masabagupta in her picture perfect posture. She is strong spirited and has her eye on the goal and gives her 100 per cent in whatever she does. It’s been a delight working with Masaba, and I truly want to appreciate how far we’ve come, keep going,” Ramchandani wrote in a post on Instagram.
Ramchandani took to her Instagram Stories to share re-post Masaba’s Instagram Stories post and wrote, “Yay”.
Karamchandani, who combines Pilates and strength workouts, listed a “few facts of how combining the two can be beneficial”.
*Pilates and strength workout can improve the core muscles of your abdomen, lower back, hips, and pelvis that influences nearly every movement you make.
*Strong core increases stability and balance. The more stable your movements are, the more repetitions you can perform during your strength training exercises.
*Doing both Pilates and strength training works many different muscles, providing a more solid physical foundation than any one type of exercise can offer.
*Combining strength training with Pilates helps you open and stretch your muscles, promoting blood flow to areas that repetitive weightlifting movements tend to constrict.
*Incorporating both types of exercise into your routine engages your entire body and activates a variety of muscles, she said.
