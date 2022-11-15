scorecardresearch
Masaba Gupta is busy lifting kettlebell; here’s why you should, too

Varun Rattan, co-founder of The Body Science Academy, Noida, told indianexpress.com that using kettlebell is safe for people who are healthy if they use the appropriate weight and form

MasabaMasaba Gupta impresses with her routine (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta keeps extremely busy, but she never misses taking out time for her health and fitness. The designer makes sure to work out with trainer Apoorv Mathur regularly.

Also Read |Fitness alert: Feel the ‘burn’ with Masaba Gupta’s arm routine

As such, he recently shared a glimpse of Masaba weight training with a kettlebell, in a video post on his Instagram Stories. “Multitasking 101: When you want to be a monk but also want to be a ninja”, Mathur captioned the video.

masaba gupta Masaba Gupta worked out with kettlebell (Source: Apoorv Mathur/Instagram Stories)

For the unversed, kettlebell training combines cardio and strength training.

“Swinging the kettlebell increases your pulse, therefore making it a terrific cardiovascular workout. One can derive maximum cardiovascular benefit with exercises like swings, which put minimal stress on the joints. One may also gain power by performing explosive moves like snatches. Kettlebell exercises involves your whole body,” Varun Rattan, co-founder of The Body Science Academy, Noida, told indianexpress.com.

According to Rattan, kettlebells have thicker grip than barbell and dumbbell, which builds grip strength and develops the forearms.

Also Read |Masaba Gupta aces core workout as she exercises with a medicine ball

“Kettlebells are compact, do not require expensive racks, and can be stowed away in a corner. They are suitable to train anywhere — a park, indoors, at a gym, or even at home. Using this equipment is safe for people who are healthy if they use the appropriate weight and form,” added Rattan.

This is, however, not the first time Masaba has set fitness goals. Previously, too, the designer shared glimpses from her workout session during which she was seen doing an arm routine which promised ‘the burn’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Apoorv Mathur (@coachapoorv)

Sharing that she aims to become a fitter version of herself, Masaba shared another glimpse of her workout that included a mix of strength and bodyweight training.

“Couldn’t be a lazy slug even if I tried. That’s just how I’m built. Must must must get fitter ! One year of training with Apoorv!” she captioned the post, which was re-shared by Mathur.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

In another post, she showed off her strength with conditioning drills.

Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Feeling inspired much?

