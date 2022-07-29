scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

When Masaba Gupta’s fitness trainer lauded her efforts: ‘So proud of you’

"I am so proud of you. All the way from knee pushups to look at you now! #progressionmakesmehappy," he wrote on Instagram Stories

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 10:00:48 am
masaba guptaMasaba Gupta's fitness journey has been impressive (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Receiving accolades for one’s efforts always feels special. That is exactly what happened with Masaba Gupta recently as she progressed in her fitness journey. The ace designer’s trainer Apoorv Mathur took to Instagram to laud her efforts and dedication towards her fitness journey.

Also on Masaba Gupta |‘Did you do your workout today?’: Masaba Gupta inspires with her power-packed fitness regimen

“I am so proud of you. All the way from knee pushups to look at you now! #progressionmakesmehappy,” he wrote in a post on Instagram Stories sharing a video of her doing full toe pushups.

masaba gupta Masaba Gupta can now do full toe pushups (Source: Apoorv Mathur/Instagram Stories)

Why must one do pushups?

As a core exercise, pushups help build upper body strength, work the triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. When done correctly with proper form, they also help engage the lower back and abs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

How to do knee pushups?

In this bodyweight exercise, some of the weight falls on the knees which helps one perform it safely and effectively.

How to do it?

*Keep your hands and knees in a modified plank position.
*Keep arms straight, with your shoulders above your wrists.
*Rest your knees on the ground with your legs together and feet suspended in the air
*Slowly bend the elbows and lower your chest to the floor, while maintaining a straight line from the crown of your head to your knees
*Next, press upwards, engaging your chest and core.
*Complete three sets of 8-10 reps.

Also Read |Masaba Gupta aces core workout as she exercises with a medicine ball

How to do a regular push up

*Get down on all fours and keep your hands wide apart for them to fall in line with the shoulders, and keep your feet closer together.
*Now, lower your body until it is about to contact the ground and just in that moment, push yourself back up to the starting position.
*For best result, lift up your hips and utilise the core strength of your body to complete the exercise. For best results, repeat set of five pushups, five times.

It is important to keep practising variations of pushups to motivate oneself, and that is why modifications help.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

2

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

3

'Rashtrapatni' explained: The controversy over how the President should be addressed

4

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

5

What is a kangaroo court, where and how did the phrase come about?

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Explained: Why a Vogue cover created a controversy for Olena Zelenska
Explained: Why a Vogue cover created a controversy for Olena Zelenska
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in S...
Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Tiger relocation programme fails, Sundari may not be free

Sensex surges over 550 points, Nifty above 17,100-mark

Sensex surges over 550 points, Nifty above 17,100-mark

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

Premium
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

Meghalaya: Explosives found in arrested BJP leader's house

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due
Delhi Confidential

On success of 5G auction, IT Minister gives credit where due

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records
Q3 results

Apple says 'better than expected'; India helps clock revenue records

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Explained

Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers

Premium
Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies
In Mumbai

Woman eats Maggi with tomato laced with rat poison, dies

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Sonam Kapoor, pregnancy
All the times Sonam Kapoor made heads turn with her maternity style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement