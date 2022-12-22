‘The changes I have seen in my body are incredible…now, I look forward to my workouts’: Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been setting massive goals this year, with not just her entrepreneurial ventures but also her fitness journey! In keeping with the same, the Masaba Masaba actor, who works out with fitness trainer Apoorv Mathur, recently opened up about her workouts, and how she has become more committed to them.

“I have been training with Apoorv for about 13 months now. The changes that I have seen in my body are incredible. The changes that I have seen in my mind are incredible. I think that in order to be consistent with your workout, it is required that you like your trainer and believe in your trainer. That’s the first step. I think the second step is to get your trainer to get you going. I think that now, I look forward to my workouts. I wasn’t like that earlier,” she said in a video post on Instagram.

I lift in workouts. More importantly, I feel I have got stronger. I think that people approach workouts in the wrong manner. Sometimes, trainer do too. I don’t think Apoorv is pushing me to get skinny. He is just always pushing me to get stronger, to workout on the smaller muscles, just the smaller nuances of the body. As a woman, I think it is important to get a trainer who understands a woman’s body and understands that hormones play such a big part in the way you look every day. Also, some of the facts like bodyfat percentage plays a role in PCOS were highlighted to me,” she mentioned.

On what more she wants to achieve, Masaba, said, “I have seen results. I have learnt so much. I think I have become more committed to my workouts every day with him. Cannot wait for what my body can do next.”

This is not the first time Masaba has shared a snippet of the due working out at the gym. Previously, she was seen weight training with a kettlebell in a video shared on Mathur’s Instagram Stories. “Multitasking 101: When you want to be a monk but also want to be a ninja”, he had captioned the video.

Masaba Gupta worked out with kettlebell (Source: Apoorv Mathur/Instagram Stories) Masaba Gupta worked out with kettlebell (Source: Apoorv Mathur/Instagram Stories)

Sharing that she aims to become a fitter version of herself, Masaba had posted another glimpse of her workout that included a mix of strength and bodyweight training.

“Couldn’t be a lazy slug even if I tried. That’s just how I’m built. Must must must get fitter! One year of training with Apoorv!” she captioned the post, which was re-shared by Mathur.

In another post, she showed off her strength with conditioning drills.

Mathur, too, penned a note lauding Masaba’s commitment.

Masaba Gupta can now do full toe pushups (Source: Apoorv Mathur/Instagram Stories) Masaba Gupta can now do full toe pushups (Source: Apoorv Mathur/Instagram Stories)

“I am so proud of you. All the way from knee pushups to look at you now! #progressionmakesmehappy,” he wrote in a post on Instagram Stories sharing a video of her doing full toe pushups.

