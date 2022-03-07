‘Did you do your workout today?’: Masaba Gupta inspires with her power-packed fitness regimen

“No meeting, no shoot, no event will come in the way of my morning workout,” Masaba Gupta captioned her most recent video on Instagram. She added: “My fitness routine helps me focus so much better at work through the day and the physical strength? That’s a bonus. Did you workout today?”

In the video, she can be seen pulling battle ropes and working out with a medicine ball. Her trainer Apoorv Mathur commented, “I think your push-ups this morning deserves their own reel.”

The caption speaks volumes about the ace fashion designer’s commitment to fitness, and also how exercising is number one priority for her.

Battle ropes, a high intensity cardio exercise, involve pounding the ropes against the ground at the fastest pace while maintaining proper posture. Even though the exercise looks fun, it is quite demanding. “Your arms and shoulders get activated; you feel that rush while doing it as the rope has weight and takes strength as well,” said certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia.

It was first developed by John Brookfield with the idea to peak one’s heart rate in a more engaging way. It is not only a fat burning exercise but also a muscle building one which improves overall cardio fitness.

A study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research also found that 30-second bursts of battle rope exercises followed by one-minute rest intervals were the best way to maximise cardio benefits and increase metabolism. The study mentioned that people who did eight sets of these work-rest intervals burned up to nine calories every minute.

According to Chetia, forcefully throwing and catching weighted objects is also an excellent explosive workout to enhance upper body power and strength while simultaneously taxing the cardiovascular system.

Wall balls are also a great way to develop total body strength and power as they are known to target major muscle groups including glutes, hamstrings, calves, core, shoulders, biceps, quads, triceps, as well as your cardiovascular system.

Chetia also said that the medicine ball is a great way to work on your speed and explosiveness, as well as reaction time.

