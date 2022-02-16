Masaba Gupta aces core workout as she exercises with a medicine ball

Masaba Gupta, of late, has been on the top of her healthy living and clean eating game, glimpses of which she often shares on social media. In keeping with the same, the fashion designer was recently seen taking her fitness level a notch higher, as she worked out with a medicine ball.

Masaba Gupta works out her core (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories) Masaba Gupta works out her core (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories)

In the pictures shared on Instagram, she could be seen indulging in a throwing and catching challenge. She also tagged coach Apoor Mathur.

#Corework, she captioned the post, and also said: “Caught that one like prasad ka ladoo – finished today”.

Masaba Gupta practising with a medicine ball (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories) Masaba Gupta practising with a medicine ball (Source: Masaba Gupta/Instagram Stories)

How to do it?

*Ensure you stand up straight with a tight core and flat back.

*Hold a medicine ball with both hands, face a wall and make sure you have distanced yourself approximately five feet away.

*Throw the ball towards the wall.

*Catch the ball as it bounces back and bring it back up and behind your head.

*Repeat the movement.

According to certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia, forcefully throwing and catching weighted objects is an excellent way to enhance upper body power and strength while simultaneously taxing your cardiovascular system.

Wall balls are also a great way to develop total body strength and power as they are known to target major muscle groups including glutes, hamstrings, calves, core, shoulders, biceps, quads, triceps, as well as your cardiovascular system.

Chetia also suggested that the medicine ball is a great way to work on your speed and explosiveness, as well as reaction time.

