Mary Kom lost 2 kilos in just 4 hours by skipping rope; here are some benefits of the workout

While most of us sweat it out at the gym for months at a stretch and do not even drop a stone, boxer Mary Kom shed two kilos in a matter of four hours at the recently concluded Silesian Open Boxing Tournament in Poland.

Before the regular weigh-in – the one where she picked up her third gold of the year – Kom weighed a little over 48 kgs and was at the risk of being disqualified. The five-time world champion, who is also an Olympic bronze medallist, had only about four hours to shed those extra kilos and instead of shying away from the challenge she chose to face it.

But how could she have possibly dropped 2 kilos in 4 hours? “I did skipping for an hour at a stretch and just like that, I was ready”, Kom told PTI.

While the boxer has shown the world how effective jumping a rope could be, here is a list of benefits you can also reap:

Improves heart rate

Being a cardio exercise, it contributes to a healthy heart. Not only will your heart perform more efficiently, but in the process, you will also find yourself suffering less from shortness of breath, as it will help in building your stamina.

Tones muscles

Another benefit of skipping rope is that it helps to tone the muscle in your legs and lower body. While most people spend hours lifting weights to target the muscles, skipping can be a cost-effective and fun way to keep your fitness goal in check.

Improves skin

No one can deny the role exercise plays in getting a glowing skin. And one of the easier ways to do it is by skipping rope – even if it is for 15 minutes daily. It increases blood circulation in the body, providing nutrients to the skin and flushing out toxins.

Improves bone density

It is known that bone mass tends to decrease after the age of 35, and bone loss occurs more rapidly in women after menopause. Jumping rope stimulates the bone in the femoral neck and helps strengthen it.

Helps attain balance, coordination and agility

When it comes to improving one’s functional movements and achieving that perfect balance and coordination, skipping is something experts and athletes swear by.

Maybe it is time to dust off the old skipping rope and give it a try?

