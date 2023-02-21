When Maria Goretti did padmasana after three years: ‘I just folded my legs without thinking about them’

Resuming one’s fitness journey, especially after an injury, can feel quite daunting and overwhelming. While each person’s journey is different, for most, it takes an enormous amount of time, dedication, and patience to achieve their goals. But, some things that can help one sustain and stay focused on this journey are desire and commitment. Maria Goretti shared something similar — how she believed in herself and got her fitness mojo back after an injury.

“I have a torn meniscus and a ruptured patella that forced me to stop running three years ago. And I felt like, whyyy… it’s the only exercise I love. I felt like my wings were clipped,” the TV host and chef captioned a post in which she could be seen doing aerial yoga.

“I miss running, the wind in my face, the sound of the waves, the bark of the dog, the wet sand kicking up on the back of my calves, my heart-beat thumping to the beat of the music I’m running with, the birds all flying away as I ran through, the first rays of the sun, that one shooting star that I was lucky to see one morning, sometimes the gleaming moon,” she continued, in a poetic way.

But finally, after 1½ years, she “slowly started moving and working my body again”, and was able to do Padmasana. “I just folded my legs without thinking about them,” she shared, adding that she is yet to go on a run, which she called as her “first love”.

“But I’m so thankful that I’m stronger and have stopped thinking about my knees, before I get into an exercise pose,” she wrote further.

What is aerial yoga?

In aerial yoga, the practitioner sits on a suspended hammock made out of special, high-density nylon material that can support up to 100kgs, Himalayan Siddha Akshar, founder, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre said in an earlier interaction. “The hammocks are held up by carabineers, support chains and webbing straps, and one can adjust the height according to personal preference, or for better maneuvering. Throughout the class, you do various traditional yoga poses or aerial adaptations of traditional poses using the hammock for support. Some of the most basic poses involve simple stretches while seated on the hammock, grabbing your thighs, ankles or feet for support and balance,” he elucidated.

Calling it an “ancillary practice” that helps one become more flexible, yoga trainer Ira Trivedi told indianexpress.com, “This activity is fun and helps you get fit, readies the body for proper practice by opening it up, and also makes it more flexible. Through a deep stretch, the anti-gravity approach builds resistance that pushes the body’s ability.”

Tips to keep in mind while doing aerial yoga:

According to Akshar,

*Wear form-fitting, but comfortable, clothes.

*Go barefoot so that it is more comfortable moving around on the hammock.

*Drink plenty of water, and eat a light meal. This will prepare you for the intensity of the workout planned.

*Do not use hand lotion. It might stick to the hammock, or make it harder for you to maintain your grip.

*Remove jewellery, watches, and anything else that can rip into or get tangled in the hammock. This also includes untrimmed fingernails and toenails.

