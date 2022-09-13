When Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni attempted to lift 50kgs, did sumo squats

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, who tied the knot with Kunal Benodekar on their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, is a fitness aficionado — a peek of which she had previously shared on Instagram. But it was no ordinary video as it showed the 33-year-old attempting weight training for the first time.

“Weight training? Attempted a few things for the first time this week,” she captioned the post.

Sonalee , who is best known for her lavani dance song Apsara Aali from Natarang, revealed that she also attempted pushups with handles, deadlifts with “more than my #bodyweight; 50 kgs heavyweight; sumo squats and shrugs.”

Her trainer Nikhile Ghole, too, shared a glimpse of the actor walking on her toes with weights.

Sonalee Kulkarni’s fitness trainer Nikhil Ghole also shared a glimpse of the actor from the gym (Source: Nikhil Ghole/Instagram Stories) Sonalee Kulkarni’s fitness trainer Nikhil Ghole also shared a glimpse of the actor from the gym (Source: Nikhil Ghole/Instagram Stories)

Here’s why weight training is essential for women.

According to experts, squats help in building leg muscles including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calf muscles. “Start by doing regular body weight squats and add additional weights as you progress,” said Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer.

A deadlift workout can also make you adept at lifting heavy objects from the ground. When done right, it helps improve body posture, too. Since it involves all major muscle groups, it is a complete workout.

Chetia suggested that one can incorporate strength training workouts like

*Shoulder press with dumbbells

*Alternate dumbbell rows

*Chest press with dumbbells

*Triceps pushdown

*Hammer curls

