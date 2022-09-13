scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

When Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni attempted to lift 50kgs, did sumo squats

Sonalee Kulkarni set major fitness goals with weight training

sonalee kulkarniSonalee Kulkarni did weight training for the first time (Source: Sonalee Kulkarni/Instagram)

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, who tied the knot with Kunal Benodekar on their first wedding anniversary earlier this year, is a fitness aficionado — a peek of which she had previously shared on Instagram. But it was no ordinary video as it showed the 33-year-old attempting weight training for the first time.

Also Read |6 reasons why women should not give up on strength training

“Weight training? Attempted a few things for the first time this week,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonalee Kulkarni (@sonalee18588)

 

Sonalee , who is best known for her lavani dance song Apsara Aali from Natarang, revealed that she also attempted pushups with handles, deadlifts with “more than my #bodyweight; 50 kgs heavyweight; sumo squats and shrugs.”

Her trainer Nikhile Ghole, too, shared a glimpse of the actor walking on her toes with weights.

sonalee kulkarni Sonalee Kulkarni’s fitness trainer Nikhil Ghole also shared a glimpse of the actor from the gym (Source: Nikhil Ghole/Instagram Stories)

Here’s why weight training is essential for women.

According to experts, squats help in building leg muscles including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calf muscles. “Start by doing regular body weight squats and add additional weights as you progress,” said Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer.

A deadlift workout can also make you adept at lifting heavy objects from the ground. When done right, it helps improve body posture, too. Since it involves all major muscle groups, it is a complete workout.

Advertisement
Also Read |Fitness trainer highlights the importance of lifting heavy weights

Chetia suggested that one can incorporate strength training workouts like

*Shoulder press with dumbbells
*Alternate dumbbell rows
*Chest press with dumbbells
*Triceps pushdown
*Hammer curls

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 03:50:12 pm
Next Story

Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant
ICYMI

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Emmy 2022, Emmy red carpet, photo gallery, Indian Express, lifestyle
Emmys 2022: From Zendaya to Elle Fanning, best style moments from the star-studded event
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement