scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

‘Never want to give up’: Marathi actor Priya Bapat on her fitness journey

The 'Mayanagari-City Of Dreams' actor is a major fitness enthusiast

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 5:25:52 pm
priya bapatPriya Bapat shares a glimpse of her fitness routine (Source: Priya Bapat/Instagram)

Fitness is all about turning up the next day. This requires the will to undertake the fitness journey and build consistency. Giving us the much needed inspiration is Marathi actor Priya Bapat who was spotted sweating it out at a gym recently.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priya Bapat (@priyabapat)

The 35-year-old who likes to work out has been particular about not missing her “early morning workouts”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priya Bapat (@priyabapat)

“Pain of discipline or pain of regret. Your choice! I am addicted to this and I never want to give up,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Also Read |Kareena Kapoor Khan is ‘back’ to her post-Covid fitness routine; here’s how you can, too

In it, she can be seen doing a variety of bodyweight exercises, deadlifts, and ab workouts.

The Mayanagari- City Of Dreams actor has been a major fitness enthusiast. These videos are proof.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priya Bapat (@priyabapat)

She captioned a post, “You may not be there yet, but you are closer than you were yesterday. Consistency is the key. My favourite time of the day.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priya Bapat (@priyabapat)

If you, too, are looking to stay on course and consistent with your fitness journey, here’s what you should be doing.

According to Sohrab Khushrushahi, the founder of SOHFIT, “One session will not make or break your body. Consistent work over a long period of time is what will give you the results you desire. Also, you can only be consistent if you’re being good to your body.”

He also suggested in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com that the simpler one keeps the workout, the more chance they have for a better performance. “The end result is never in our hands, the process is. And if we focus all our energy in just staying the course, we will get to where we want to be,” Khushrushahi added.

He also stressed on the need to adopt a clean and balanced eating strategy for a smarter and long-lasting choice. “Consuming lots of protein shakes every day is not the answer; try and get your protein from natural foods,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

2

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

3

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

4

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

5

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to kn...
Among Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in Bengal, a legatee, a first-time leg...
Among Jharkhand Congress MLAs held in Bengal, a legatee, a first-time leg...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Aka...
'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Haryana Police search Rohingya camps to identify ‘anti-nationals’

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Hariyali teej 2022
Hariyali Teej 2022: Take cues from your favourite B-town celebs on how to ace the Teej look
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement