‘Never want to give up’: Marathi actor Priya Bapat on her fitness journey

Fitness is all about turning up the next day. This requires the will to undertake the fitness journey and build consistency. Giving us the much needed inspiration is Marathi actor Priya Bapat who was spotted sweating it out at a gym recently.

Take a look.

The 35-year-old who likes to work out has been particular about not missing her “early morning workouts”.

“Pain of discipline or pain of regret. Your choice! I am addicted to this and I never want to give up,” she said in a post on Instagram.

In it, she can be seen doing a variety of bodyweight exercises, deadlifts, and ab workouts.

The Mayanagari- City Of Dreams actor has been a major fitness enthusiast. These videos are proof.

She captioned a post, “You may not be there yet, but you are closer than you were yesterday. Consistency is the key. My favourite time of the day.”

If you, too, are looking to stay on course and consistent with your fitness journey, here’s what you should be doing.

According to Sohrab Khushrushahi, the founder of SOHFIT, “One session will not make or break your body. Consistent work over a long period of time is what will give you the results you desire. Also, you can only be consistent if you’re being good to your body.”

He also suggested in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com that the simpler one keeps the workout, the more chance they have for a better performance. “The end result is never in our hands, the process is. And if we focus all our energy in just staying the course, we will get to where we want to be,” Khushrushahi added.

He also stressed on the need to adopt a clean and balanced eating strategy for a smarter and long-lasting choice. “Consuming lots of protein shakes every day is not the answer; try and get your protein from natural foods,” he said.

