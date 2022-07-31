‘Never want to give up’: Marathi actor Priya Bapat on her fitness journey

July 31, 2022 5:25:52 pm
Fitness is all about turning up the next day. This requires the will to undertake the fitness journey and build consistency. Giving us the much needed inspiration is Marathi actor Priya Bapat who was spotted sweating it out at a gym recently.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
The 35-year-old who likes to work out has been particular about not missing her “early morning workouts”.
View this post on Instagram
“Pain of discipline or pain of regret. Your choice! I am addicted to this and I never want to give up,” she said in a post on Instagram.
In it, she can be seen doing a variety of bodyweight exercises, deadlifts, and ab workouts.
The Mayanagari- City Of Dreams actor has been a major fitness enthusiast. These videos are proof.
View this post on Instagram
She captioned a post, “You may not be there yet, but you are closer than you were yesterday. Consistency is the key. My favourite time of the day.”
View this post on Instagram
If you, too, are looking to stay on course and consistent with your fitness journey, here’s what you should be doing.
According to Sohrab Khushrushahi, the founder of SOHFIT, “One session will not make or break your body. Consistent work over a long period of time is what will give you the results you desire. Also, you can only be consistent if you’re being good to your body.”
He also suggested in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com that the simpler one keeps the workout, the more chance they have for a better performance. “The end result is never in our hands, the process is. And if we focus all our energy in just staying the course, we will get to where we want to be,” Khushrushahi added.
He also stressed on the need to adopt a clean and balanced eating strategy for a smarter and long-lasting choice. “Consuming lots of protein shakes every day is not the answer; try and get your protein from natural foods,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
Flower beds to replace vegetables grown on land patches along rail tracks on Mumbai suburban network
Opposition to push for discussion on Agnipath in Parliament next week
Treating diabetes without insulin injections: Study holds out hope
Punjab: AAP Malerkotla councillor shot dead inside gym
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested in Bengal after being detained with Rs 49 lakh in cash
Jharkhand Congress MLA files complaint against 3 party colleagues caught with cash in Bengal
Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover share photos from a family get-together, fans try to spot Bipasha’s baby bump
Shilpa Shinde to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s new season, reveals why she’s doing the show
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Date and Time released: Hall tickets for Phase II students to be released tomorrow
Monkeypox: Brazil, Spain report first deaths outside Africa
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet