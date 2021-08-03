‘Started to train after a year’s gap’: Manisha Koirala shares workout video from gym

August 3, 2021 10:00:45 am
After a gap of one year, Manisha Koirala is finally back at the gym now that they have started opening up. She shared glimpses of her training session on Instagram recently.
The 50-year-old actor wrote, “Started to train after a year’s gap !! But it’s fun when there is fab coach n motivating company..thank you girls for being such fab people…love you.” Share also shared a selfie. Take a look:
In a video, the Dil Se actor is seen doing multiple repetitions of the pullover exercise with a single weight plate while being in the squat position. The exercise can also be done using a dumbbell, on an exercise ball or a bench.
According to barbend.com, this workout stretches the body and boosts strength in the chest and back. It also improves overall stability, including core, and shoulder mobility. Beginners should do this exercise under supervision.
Earlier, Manisha shared another group picture from the gym. She paired a pink tank top with blue-hued track pants and a white jacket. “Keep the energy up,” she captioned the post.
