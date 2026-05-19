Manisha Koirala shares a glimpse of her latest gym workout: ‘One more set’

Manisha Koirala, 55, recently took to social media to share a few glimpses of her gym workout, in which she can be seen working on her upper-body strength. “Calf said, ‘take it easy.’ Heart said, ‘one more set.’ So here we are… taped up, moving slowly, but moving anyway,” she shared on Instagram, while thanking her trainer.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Inspired by her gym time, we asked an expert all about the exercises.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said the actor is performing a combination of wide-grip lat pulldowns, dumbbell lateral raises, dumbbell overhead triceps extensions, and cable-based exercises, reflecting a balanced upper-body strength training routine.