Manisha Koirala shares a glimpse of her latest gym workout: ‘One more set’

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Manisha Koirala, 55, recently took to social media to share a few glimpses of her gym workout, in which she can be seen working on her upper-body strength. “Calf said, ‘take it easy.’ Heart said, ‘one more set.’ So here we are… taped up, moving slowly, but moving anyway,” she shared on Instagram, while thanking her trainer.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Inspired by her gym time, we asked an expert all about the exercises.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said the actor is performing a combination of wide-grip lat pulldowns, dumbbell lateral raises, dumbbell overhead triceps extensions, and cable-based exercises, reflecting a balanced upper-body strength training routine.
Explaining that the wide-grip lat pulldown primarily targets the back muscles, especially the latissimus dorsi, she added: “This exercise helps improve posture, upper body strength, and spinal support, which become increasingly important with age and sedentary lifestyles.”
She is also seen doing dumbbell lateral raises, where the arms are lifted out to the sides. According to Goyal, this movement primarily targets the lateral deltoid muscles of the shoulders and helps improve shoulder stability, mobility, and upper-body definition.
Another exercise in her routine is the dumbbell overhead triceps extension, in which a dumbbell is lifted overhead and lowered behind the head. “This movement strengthens the triceps, which are important for pushing movements and daily functional activities like lifting or getting up from a seated position,” Goyal said.
The routine also includes cable exercises, which are particularly effective because they maintain constant tension on the muscles throughout the movement. Goyal noted that cable training improves muscle control, coordination, and joint stability while reducing excessive strain on joints.
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From a clinical perspective, Goyal reflected that this type of resistance training is extremely beneficial for maintaining muscle mass, bone density, posture, and metabolic health. “Strength training also supports healthy ageing by improving functional capacity and reducing the natural decline in muscle strength over time,” said Goyal.
What stands out is the focus on controlled, structured movement rather than extreme intensity, which makes such workouts more sustainable and safer in the long run, she added.