Manish Malhotra inspires by doing this upper body workout; watch video

Manish Malhotra shared his workout video on Instagram. (Source: manishmalhotra05/Instagram)

If you are enamoured of Manish Malhotra’s creations, here’s some more reason to be inspired by the celebrity fashion designer. Even amid his busy schedule, the 54-year-old is making sure he does not miss out on his fitness routine.

Malhotra recently gave a glimpse of it on Instagram. He posted a workout video, and captioned it, “It’s comparatively easy to lose weight especially with hard work, the discipline of sensible and less eating and a workout…The difficult part is maintaining the achieved weight loss.”

Watch the video below:

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

In the video, the designer is seen doing the bench press. This exercise works the muscles of the upper body and strengthens and tones them, including pectorals, arms, and shoulders. Apart from upper body strength, bench press improves muscle endurance and prepares the body for other movements like pushups, according to Healthline.

Here are the steps to do a traditional bench press:

*Lie on your back on a flat bench. Hold the barbell with your hands at slightly wider than shoulder-width distance.

* Slowly lift the barbell off the rack, lower it to your chest by bending your elbows out to the side. Make sure that your feet are placed firmly on the ground and your hips on the bench throughout the movement.

* Now push the bar back up to the starting position while pushing your feet into the floor. Repeat five to 10 times, depending on the weight you are lifting.

Beginners should try this under the supervision of a fitness expert.

