Mandira Bedi’s Dussehra workout is all the fitness inspiration you need today

Mandira Bedi has undertaken the 100 days fitness challenge and regularly shares updates of her workout routine, which also includes cross training, with her fans on social media. So on the 59th day of her challenge — which was also Dussehra — the actor and fitness aficionado shared a video which showed her doing a mix of squats, inchworm walk and skipping. The 47-year-old also shared her fitness monitor screen which revealed that the exercises helped her burn 401 active calories!



The fitness enthusiast, who began with the challenge in August this year to show “that nothing is impossible and it’s the hard work that can take you where you want to be”, has also undertaken a 40-day challenge in the past.

“The 40-days challenge was fantastic, but it’s time now to raise the bar. I am looking at 100-days. 100 days of healthy living. It is going to a minimum of 10,000 steps and 45-minutes of exercise every single day along with mindful eating, good healthy balanced diet, and it begins today. It is Sunday. Sunday is a good day to make a start like this. I would love if you would join me,” is what she captioned the Instagram video about her 100-day challenge.



What is cross training?

By combining a variety of exercises and working different muscle groups, cross training helps in maintaining and building the body’s fitness levels. Besides, it helps keep the interest levels high.

One of the easiest ways to incorporate cross training is to alternate between activities such as running one day, climbing stairs on the next or cycling the very next. Combining and alternating between various exercises for 10 minutes each, much like Bedi, can help achieve the goals.

Why should you cross train?

Reduced risk of injuries

Individuals can exercise more frequently and for longer durations without excessively overloading vulnerable areas of the body such as knees, hips, back, shoulders, elbows and feet. People, who are particularly prone to lower-leg problems from running long distances should consider incorporating low-impact activities such as elliptical training, cycling and swimming into their regimen.

Enhanced adherence and discipline

Without letting boredom seep in, cross training helps add variety to exercise programs. Research on exercise adherence indicates that many individuals drop out of exercise programs because they become bored or injured. This helps build long-term exercise adherence and discipline.

Helps improve overall fitness

Cross training can include activities that develop muscular fitness, as well as aerobic conditioning. This means that while some muscles work, the others can rest and recover.

How to go about it?

Depending on your current workout schedule and the amount of time you have, aim to cross train at least once or twice a week in place of your usual routine or as additional workouts.

With cross-training, you can do one form of exercise each day, or more than one in a day. You can easily tailor cross-training to your needs and interests; mix and match your sports and change your routine on a regular basis.