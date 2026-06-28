Mandira Bedi shares her ‘kabhi bhi, kahi bhi’ ab exercises: ‘For one minute each’

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Mandira Bedi is on a fitness high. The sports presenter has turned her social media account into a digital diary of her daily workouts, sharing her go-to shoulder, lower-body, and ab routine. Her latest post, captioned, “My कभी भी, कहीं भी (kabhi bhi, kahi bhi) AB exercises ! 🤪 All exercises for one minute each. Packs a punch,” delves into the 6 core exercises that she swears by for defined abs.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
Stressing that the core is essential to overall health and function, Anamika Lalwani, Founder of Lit Fit Dance & Fitness Studio, adds that not only is it the foundation of all movement, the core is the “body’s powerhouse” and supports the body when it comes to sitting or standing, or bending and lifting.
Lalwani says it’s not just about achieving defined abs—but about stability, balance, and spinal protection. “Core strength helps prevent injuries, improves posture, and enhances performance in workouts and everyday activities,” she elaborates. According to her, most of these exercises are easy, effective, and convenient, and do not require any special equipment or a specific place. They can be carried out at home or even in the office during a break.
However, she warned that these exercises should be made a habit only slowly and gradually. The frequency or intensity should be increased only gradually as the muscles get stronger.
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Russian twists: Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Hold arms straight out in front of the chest, with palms facing down. Lean back so that your torso is at a 45-degree angle with the floor. Twist to the right as far as you can, pause, then reverse movement and then twist to the left.
Toe touches: Self explanatory as the name suggests, this exercise uses the strength of your arms and legs to evenly stretch the spine and touch your toes. It also stretches the hips, hamstrings, and calves besides strengthening the quadriceps and ankles.
Slow bicycle: Sit on the floor, put your hands on it and cycle your legs.
Dead bug: Lie on your back on the floor. Draw in your abs. Bend your knees at 90° angle and your feet lifted mid-air. Lift your arms up so that your fingers are pointing towards the ceiling. Slowly and simultaneously lower your opposite arm and leg, bringing the arm behind the shoulder and leg parallel to the floor.
Crunch: Take a mat and lie flat on the floor with lower back pressed to the ground. Extend legs straight up and place your hand behind your head. Now, try to move up towards your toes, crunching the stomach. Exhale as you contract upward, inhale as you return to the starting position.
Leg raises: It is an auxiliary exercise, a part of strength training which targets the iliopsoas and abdomen (isometrically). This movement is excellent for engaging the lower abdominals while protecting the back.