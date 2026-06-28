Mandira Bedi shares her ‘kabhi bhi, kahi bhi’ ab exercises: ‘For one minute each’

Mandira Bedi is on a fitness high. The sports presenter has turned her social media account into a digital diary of her daily workouts, sharing her go-to shoulder, lower-body, and ab routine. Her latest post, captioned, “My कभी भी, कहीं भी (kabhi bhi, kahi bhi) AB exercises ! 🤪 All exercises for one minute each. Packs a punch,” delves into the 6 core exercises that she swears by for defined abs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

Stressing that the core is essential to overall health and function, Anamika Lalwani, Founder of Lit Fit Dance & Fitness Studio, adds that not only is it the foundation of all movement, the core is the “body’s powerhouse” and supports the body when it comes to sitting or standing, or bending and lifting.