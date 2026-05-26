Mandira Bedi shares secret to hitting 15,000 steps daily: ‘By the way, this is my drawing room’

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Mandira Bedi, 53, recently shared her “hack” to get to 12-15K steps in a day. “My 15k steps hack! Hot and sweaty fresh off the living room track! Don’t stop till you get enough, Baby,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
In the video, she also mentioned that she prefers to hit 10,000 steps in the early part of the day and then complete 2K-5K steps after lunch. “So, if you want to exceed 10,000 steps, there’s a way of getting to 12,000-15,000 steps in a day. It’s about 9.35 in the morning, I have set a base of 10,000 steps first thing in the morning. When you do that, the rest of the day takes care of at least 2-3000 steps. If you want to hit 15,000 steps, walk for 10 minutes after lunch. That’s my hack. By the way, this is my drawing room, which is my running track on most days. I run in a figure of eight. That’s how I get my steps in. And where there is a will, there is a way.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To understand the benefits of running in a figure 8, we reached out to Dr Jayesh Bhanushali, consultant, spine surgery, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that the “biggest advantage of these routines is accessibility”. “Not everyone can reach parks, long walking tracks, or find the time to go outdoors several times a day. A simple indoor walking pattern, like figure-8 walking, helps people stay active despite busy schedules, bad weather, or limited space,” said Dr Bhanushali.
What makes it useful is consistency. “If someone can move continuously for 30 to 45 minutes, keeps a comfortable pace, and raises their heart rate moderately, it still helps cardiovascular fitness, calorie burning, and mobility. For many, structured indoor walking feels easier to maintain because it removes excuses related to travel, traffic, or safety,” mentioned Dr Bhanushali.
That said, 15,000 steps is a high target and may not be necessary for everyone, he contended. “The ideal number depends on age, fitness levels, body weight, and medical conditions. Even lower step counts done regularly can provide significant health benefits,” he said.
Since this involves repetitive movement in a confined pattern, can it affect the spine, knees, or posture over time?
Dr Bhanushali said that it can affect, especially if done incorrectly or too much. “Repetitive turning in a small area may put uneven stress on the knees, hips, ankles, and lower back, particularly for those with joint issues, balance problems, or spine-related concerns. Hard flooring, poor shoes, or bad posture can increase the strain,” remarked Dr Bhanushali.
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The expert pointed out that a “common mistake” people make while indoor walking is constantly looking down at their step counter or phone, which can create unnecessary pressure on the neck and upper spine. “Keeping an upright posture, relaxing the shoulders, and frequently changing directions during figure-8 walking can help reduce stress on one side of the body.”
For healthy individuals, this is generally a safe activity when done in moderation. “But if someone feels persistent back pain, knee discomfort, tingling sensations, or stiffness after walking, it’s important to pay attention to those signs. Exercise should energise the body, not overload it,” said Dr Bhanushali.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.