Mandira Bedi shares secret to hitting 15,000 steps daily: ‘By the way, this is my drawing room’

Mandira Bedi, 53, recently shared her “hack” to get to 12-15K steps in a day. “My 15k steps hack! Hot and sweaty fresh off the living room track! Don’t stop till you get enough, Baby,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

In the video, she also mentioned that she prefers to hit 10,000 steps in the early part of the day and then complete 2K-5K steps after lunch. “So, if you want to exceed 10,000 steps, there’s a way of getting to 12,000-15,000 steps in a day. It’s about 9.35 in the morning, I have set a base of 10,000 steps first thing in the morning. When you do that, the rest of the day takes care of at least 2-3000 steps. If you want to hit 15,000 steps, walk for 10 minutes after lunch. That’s my hack. By the way, this is my drawing room, which is my running track on most days. I run in a figure of eight. That’s how I get my steps in. And where there is a will, there is a way.