Mandira Bedi shares fitness mantra at 53, says is 'lifting heavier' than in her 30s: 'I would take off my jacket and show you my muscles'

I think when I say movement is medicine, exercise is medicine, it really has been for me, shared Bedi

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 05:59 PM IST
Mandira BediMandira Bedi shares her fitness mantra (Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)
Actor and host Mandira Bedi recently walked her fans and followers through her current fitness routine, sharing that she has no qualms about discussing her age. “I am 53. I have no problem sharing my age. In my 40s, I felt nothing. In my 50s, I feel nothing. I am lifting heavier weights now than I was in my 30s and 40s. I would take off my jacket and show you my muscles. I am lifting heavier than I’ve lifted before,” Bedi told Herbalife podcast.

The Identity actor also discussed why exercise is essential for everyone. “I think when I say movement is medicine, exercise is medicine, it really has been for me. It’s not just medicine but a supplement. Supplements keep you in check and in good form. Exercise is my supplement. That is the one piece of advice I give everybody. I say, just exercise. Exercise and you won’t feel any of the other things that people go through…women go through in their 40s and 50s. Exercise is your antidote. Exercise is your preventive. It is your supplement.”

Taking a cue from her fitness confessions, we asked an expert why it is important to weight train even in your 50s.

Mandira Bedi is redefining what fitness looks like in one’s fifties. In fact, she even seems to challenge the idea that ageing automatically leads to physical decline. “Her outlook is clear and confident. Fitness, she believes, is not about age but about consistency and intent,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

One of the most striking aspects of Mandira’s routine is her focus on strength training, and her body continues to respond positively.

strength training Here’s why strength training is essential (Photo: Pexels)

This reflects a powerful shift in mindset where building muscle and strength is seen as essential, not optional, especially as one ages.

“For Mandira, exercise is not a temporary phase or a cosmetic pursuit. It is a daily practice that supports both physical and mental well-being. She often refers to movement as her supplement, emphasising that regular training does more for long-term health than quick fixes or shortcuts. Her routine highlights how disciplined movement supports energy, resilience, and confidence over time.”

Also Read | Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: ‘Got to know he has a back problem’

What makes her message resonate is its simplicity. “Mandira does not present fitness as extreme or intimidating. Instead, she reinforces the idea that consistent attendance and prioritising strength can transform how the body ages. Her journey serves as a reminder that vitality in the fifties is not an exception but a result of sustained care and commitment,” said Goyal.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

