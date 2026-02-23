Mandira Bedi shares fitness mantra at 53, says is ‘lifting heavier’ than in her 30s: ‘I would take off my jacket and show you my muscles’

Actor and host Mandira Bedi recently walked her fans and followers through her current fitness routine, sharing that she has no qualms about discussing her age. “I am 53. I have no problem sharing my age. In my 40s, I felt nothing. In my 50s, I feel nothing. I am lifting heavier weights now than I was in my 30s and 40s. I would take off my jacket and show you my muscles. I am lifting heavier than I’ve lifted before,” Bedi told Herbalife podcast.

The Identity actor also discussed why exercise is essential for everyone. “I think when I say movement is medicine, exercise is medicine, it really has been for me. It’s not just medicine but a supplement. Supplements keep you in check and in good form. Exercise is my supplement. That is the one piece of advice I give everybody. I say, just exercise. Exercise and you won’t feel any of the other things that people go through…women go through in their 40s and 50s. Exercise is your antidote. Exercise is your preventive. It is your supplement.”