Amp up your fitness game with planks just like Mandira Bedi; know the various benefits

Mandira Bedi is a well-known fitness enthusiast who keeps inspiring us with her workout posts. Keeping up with her streak, the actor once again set massive fitness goals as she posted a picture of herself acing a plank.

“#plankyouverymuch,” she captioned the post. Take a look.

Fans were left impressed with Mandira’s fitness and commitment as they showered her with praises.

“Wonderful to see u doin wat u love,” a user wrote.

Another user commented: “Exercise keep the body healthier and beautiful.”

If you are up for a quick and effective workout this morning, why not practice doing planks? Pranit Shilimkar, health and fitness entrepreneur, digital content creator and founder of Fitnesstalks says, “A plank is a two-step position.”

Method

The fitness expert explained how to perform a plank.

Lie on your stomach and lift your torso with the help of elbows and toes. Make sure your back is straight, imagine a straight line extending from your neck to the heels. Do not move, the first step should be focused on balancing and tightening your core muscles. Hold this plank position. Start by squeezing your belly button, thigh muscles, and buttocks as much as possible. Ensure a straight spine, avoid movement. Pull your shoulders back, you should be able to feel a tightening sensation across your abdomen. Hold this position for as long as possible.

Benefits

Planks have numerous benefits for your body and mind. A few studies have labelled planks as the ‘workout version of meditation’ as it puts positive stress on your body and mind.

Explaining the various benefits of doing a plank, Shilimkar said, ” Planks are an amazing exercise for working on your core strength. Although challenging, they can yield incredible results if done right.”

“Along with helping your core to develop, planks also improve your body alignment as well as flexibility and metabolism,” he added.

Who should avoid it?

However, performing planks can be challenging for some people. It “can be challenging for people with injuries related to the upper torso, including arms, elbows, shoulders, or even neck,” Shilimkar said.

He suggested to “make sure you’re being supervised initially while you’re learning to do a plank. Start by holding the plank for 45 seconds.”

