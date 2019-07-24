Mandira Bedi’s latest beach photos give major fitness goals; here’s how you can get toned arms too

Actor and TV show host Mandira Bedi recently shared a picture of herself holidaying in Maldives. While many commented on the picturesque backdrop, others praised the actor’s toned physique.

“Making the most of my day today.. sunshine and blue sea.. there couldn’t be a happier place for me! 🏝💥👙💦❤️,” she captioned the picture on Instagram.

Known to be a fitness enthusiast, Bedi often shares pictures and videos of herself working out in the gym, giving major fitness goals to her followers.

If you too wish to have a toned physique and arms like her, here are some tips by Shalini Bhargava, Director at JG’S Fitness Centre that will help you:

Down Dog Pushup to Dive Bomb through Dolphin Pushup

This move combines two exercises in one, giving the benefits of the Downward Facing Dog and the Dive Bomb Pushup. Place your hands and feet on the mat with your hips and tail bone lifted up towards the ceiling to form an inverted V. Keep your back straight – you can bend your knees slightly and increase the distance between your feet, to lengthen the back. Then bend the elbows, angled sideways, and push the crown of your head downwards towards the floor. Extend the elbows to come back to start position.

Next, go for a Dive Bomb Pushup through the Dolphin into an Upward Facing Dog pose. Make sure that you engage your abdominal muscles throughout and do not lock your elbows. Return to the Downward Facing Dog position. This exercise works all the muscles of the shoulders as well as fires the core.

Alternate Narrow and Wide Push Ups

In narrow pushups, place your hands under your shoulder and go into a plank position Then lower your body by bending elbows (angling them diagonally backwards) and lowering the chest between your hands. Make sure to keep the back straight and core engaged. Then move your hands wider than shoulder distance and do a push up, the same way. Alternate between the narrow and wide push-ups.

Plank Tricep Dips

Begin this exercise by going into a plank position and interlace your fingers. Then lift the elbows off the floor, raising the entire plank as high as you can. Now bend the elbows to lower down and just touch the floor and lift again. Make sure you hold the body in a straight plank, parallel to the floor, throughout. This exercise fires the tricep muscles in addition to the shoulders and core muscles.

Shoulder press to bicep curls in T-position

Start with a medium weight dumbbell in one hand and go into the “T” position. Then do a shoulder press with the dumb bell, taking the arm overhead and bringing it down to shoulder height. Next, do a bicep curl. Alternate between shoulder press and bicep curl. Make sure that the supporting arm is placed correctly to avoid any injury or strain to the shoulder. Hand should be placed slightly ahead of the shoulder, and elbow shouldn’t be locked.

If it is difficult to hold the T position with both legs straight, then bend the top leg and place it in front of the bottom leg. Further regression would be to place the bottom knee down on the floor and keep the top leg straight. This combination works the trapezius muscles and the biceps and all the shoulder muscles of the supporting arm as well as the core muscles.

Alternate Side and Front Raise in Plank Position

Place a medium weight dumbbell under one hand, and assume a plank position with the other hand. Lift the dumb bell sideways, and bring it back under shoulder and lift it forward and up. Alternate between side raise and forward raise. This combination works the deltoids on one arm and works up the shoulder isometrically on the supporting arm. In addition, all the core muscles are fired up to hold the body in plank. Start doing these exercises slowly and with correct form and technique, progressing to more numbers of repetitions. Follow proper breathing technique throughout.