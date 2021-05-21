Mandira Bedi can do 10-20 handstands at a time; watch

Doing a handstand is not easy; it requires enough practice to build your body balance and strength to do the exercise. Mandira Bedi, however, manages to do not one, not two, but 10 repetitions of handstand in one go.

Leaving us awestruck with her fitness level, the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram that doing 10 handstands was part of her “routine”. And sometimes, she even does up to 20 handstands. “And someday, I will do a nice long one. With no wall. But no hurry. No pressure!” she wrote alongside a video of her doing multiple handstands against a wall. Watch the video:

While netizens could not keep calm, celebrities like Mouni Roy and Maria Goretti also expressed amazement. “Cannot do this to save my life,” the latter wrote.

Earlier, the actor and mother had shared how doing inverted postures helped her relieve stress; it is what gives her “shanti”, sharing yet another video on social media in which she was seen doing a headstand.

“Be it the headstand (which I needed today after a long time) or the 10 wall assisted handstands I practice every day,” she wrote.