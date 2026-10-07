Man weighing 144 kg loses over 60 kilos: What transformation may mean for his health

How does it feel to be over 60 kgs lighter? “Sometimes the end is just life making room for a different beginning. At 144 kg, I knew something had to change. What followed was a journey that transformed far more than my body. I lost 60+ kilos, but somewhere along the way, I also discovered a version of myself I did not know existed,” expressed Niraj Jha in a post on Instagram.

“Looking back, what once felt like the end was actually where everything began. 144 kg to 79 kg. 60+ kilos lighter. And still evolving,” the man added.

A man’s transformation from 144 kg to 79 kg has drawn attention online, with his journey documenting a weight reduction of more than 60 kg and, in his words, a change that went far beyond his physical appearance.