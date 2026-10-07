Man weighing 144 kg loses over 60 kilos: What transformation may mean for his health

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How does it feel to be over 60 kgs lighter? “Sometimes the end is just life making room for a different beginning. At 144 kg, I knew something had to change. What followed was a journey that transformed far more than my body. I lost 60+ kilos, but somewhere along the way, I also discovered a version of myself I did not know existed,” expressed Niraj Jha in a post on Instagram.
“Looking back, what once felt like the end was actually where everything began. 144 kg to 79 kg. 60+ kilos lighter. And still evolving,” the man added.
A man’s transformation from 144 kg to 79 kg has drawn attention online, with his journey documenting a weight reduction of more than 60 kg and, in his words, a change that went far beyond his physical appearance.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
From a health perspective, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that a reduction of this magnitude represents a major change in body weight. “At a higher starting weight, losing excess body fat can potentially improve several obesity-related health risks, including metabolic health, blood pressure, physical mobility and cardiovascular risk. However, the health impact of any transformation depends on factors such as the individual’s medical history, body composition and how the weight was lost,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
One of the most important considerations in a major weight-loss journey is preserving lean muscle while reducing fat mass. “A very large reduction on the weighing scale should not be viewed simply as a race to reach a smaller number. Adequate protein, resistance training and sufficient nutrition can help support muscle preservation, while physical activity can improve strength and functional capacity,” said Goyal.
Long-term weight management also has an important psychological dimension. “When someone has lived at a higher body weight for years, the changes may extend into everyday experiences: walking becomes easier, movement becomes more comfortable, clothes fit differently and activities that once felt exhausting may become more manageable,” said Goyal.
At the same time, a transformation reel cannot show the complete journey. “It doesn’t reveal the person’s exact diet, medical history, training programme, setbacks, or whether the weight loss was entirely intentional. That context matters, particularly when a large amount of weight has been lost,” mentioned Goyal.
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And reaching 79 kg does not necessarily mark the end of the process. “Maintaining weight loss requires a sustainable approach to nutrition, physical activity, sleep, behaviour and ongoing health monitoring. The goal ultimately needs to be more than simply maintaining a number on the scale,” said Goyal.
Weight loss can be one chapter of a much larger change in health, confidence and daily life, added Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.