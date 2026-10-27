Man with Multiple Sclerosis loses 100 kgs with diet, workouts; shares details

A man with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), an autoimmune condition, shared his story after losing 100 kgs. “185 kg. Then 108kg. Then life happened, and I hit 140kg — with a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis waiting for me at the bottom. I’m 85kg today. MS didn’t get a say in whether I show up. Neither does anyone else’s opinion of what a ‘sick’ body is supposed to look like. This is what still becoming looks like,” Arjun Raj Nirula, content creator, shared on Instagram.

According to Nirula, he does strength sessions, callisthenics, mudras, kettlebells, and “most importantly, yoga”. “I do hypertrophy workouts in the gym on alternate days in the gym. The most important to manage the symptoms was Pilates,” said Nirula.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Dr Sundar Krishnan, senior consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals Thane, told indianexpress.com that weight loss is possible for a person living with multiple sclerosis, but losing a very large amount of weight should be approached gradually and under medical supervision. “MS itself does not prevent someone from exercising or following a structured diet. The important consideration is to adapt the plan around symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, balance problems or heat sensitivity,” said Dr Sundar.

Can losing excess weight make a difference to someone living with MS?

If a person is overweight or obese, reaching a healthier weight can improve several aspects of overall health. “It may reduce strain on the joints, make movement easier and improve cardiovascular and metabolic health. For someone already dealing with mobility challenges, even these improvements can make everyday physical activity more manageable. However, weight loss should not be described as reversing MS or stopping its progression,” explained Dr Sundar.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

What kind of exercise is generally suitable for people with MS?

No single exercise routine works for everyone. “Depending on the person’s symptoms and physical capacity, a combination of walking, cycling, swimming, strength training, stretching and balance exercises may be useful. Starting with manageable sessions and increasing intensity gradually is more sensible than pursuing an aggressive workout schedule. A physiotherapist or exercise professional familiar with MS can help tailor the programme,” said Dr Sundar.

Does diet have a specific role in managing MS?

No single diet has been proven to cure or reverse MS, Dr Sundar said. “A balanced eating pattern can nevertheless support general health and energy levels. Meals should include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, adequate protein and healthy fats, while highly processed foods and excessive added sugar can be limited. If someone is undertaking substantial weight loss, adequate nutrition becomes particularly important because losing weight should not mean losing muscle or becoming deficient in essential nutrients,” said Dr Sundar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Raj Nirula (@half_the_man_i_used_2_be)

What should people remember when attempting dramatic weight loss with MS?

Focus on sustainable progress rather than the number on the scale alone. “A person with MS may have good and bad days, so the exercise plan should allow flexibility. Adequate sleep, hydration, recovery, and symptom monitoring are equally important. Most importantly, a major weight-loss programme should be discussed with a doctor, especially when the person is taking regular medication or has significant mobility limitations,” said Dr Sundar.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.