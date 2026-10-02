Man reveals the most dramatic change after losing 30 kg: ‘Face fat’

Management consultant Aayush Joshi took to Instagram to share before-and-after photos of his drastic face-fat loss after losing 30 kg. “Face fat was probably the most talked-about change after I lost 30 kg. Of course, the transformation happened across my whole body, but people noticed my face first. The features became more defined, and honestly, that’s what I heard the most about. But the visible changes are only half the story. There are changes you can’t really see… more confidence, better mental health, and a deeper sense of self-love. Things only you can truly feel,” Joshi captioned the post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“So if you’re waiting for motivation to start, don’t. Start with whatever you have, wherever you are. Take the first step,” he added.

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Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals Thane, concurred that the face is one of the areas where changes in body composition can become quite visible. “As overall body fat decreases, there is also a reduction in the fat compartments that contribute to the fullness and contours of the face. This can make the cheekbones, jawline and other facial features appear more defined. How noticeable the change is varies from person to person and depends on factors such as genetics, age, the amount of weight lost and where an individual naturally stores fat,” said Dr Nakhawa.

Weight loss does improve your other parameters (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Weight loss does improve your other parameters (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dr Nakhawa noted that a substantial reduction in body weight can alter facial volume and, in some people, the skin may not immediately adapt to the change in underlying tissue volume. “Someone who loses a considerable amount of weight may therefore notice a sharper facial contour, but also some hollowness or mild skin laxity. The extent of these changes varies widely. Younger skin may have better elasticity, while factors such as age, genetics, sun exposure and the speed of weight loss can also influence how the skin responds,” said Dr Nakhawa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Joshi (@aayushjoshiiii)

Is it possible to specifically target face fat while losing weight?

Not through exercise or diet alone, Dr Nakhawa clarified. “The body decides where it loses fat based largely on genetics, hormones and individual fat distribution, so it is not possible to selectively reduce fat only from the face. As overall body fat comes down, facial changes may occur naturally. Trying to accelerate weight loss simply to achieve a sharper face is not advisable, because very rapid weight reduction can sometimes leave the face looking tired or less full,” Dr Nakhawa told indianexpress.com.

What can people do to maintain healthy-looking skin after major weight loss?

A gradual and sustainable approach is preferable. Dr Nakhawa stressed that adequate protein and a balanced diet provide the nutrients required for healthy skin, while hydration, regular sleep and consistent sun protection are also important. “Skincare can support the quality of the skin, but it cannot completely prevent changes in facial volume following substantial weight loss. Most importantly, view weight loss in terms of overall health rather than only changes in appearance. A sharper jawline or slimmer face may be visible outcomes, but healthy skin and a well-nourished body remain equally important,” said Dr Nakhawa.