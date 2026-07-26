Mallika Sherawat shares morning yoga secrets: ‘Little movement every day’

Mallika Sherawat starts her day with some gentle, balancing yoga poses. According to her, “age doesn’t define fitness; consistency does”. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video with the caption: “Take care of your body, it will take care of you ✨ No extremes… just a little movement every day. It all adds up.”

Reiterating yoga is such an important part of her life, the Welcome actor shared some gentle stretches with which she begins her day. Here, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

According to yoga expert Yash Fadvanis, balancing poses in yoga are a powerful way to build harmony between the body and mind. “In our busy lives, where we are constantly pulled in many directions, learning to balance physically helps us develop emotional and mental balance as well. These poses train the mind to stay calm amidst instability, improve coordination, and enhance body awareness,” he told indianexpress.com.

Physically, they strengthen the smaller stabilising muscles that are often overlooked in regular workouts, helping improve posture, stability, and overall strength, he added.

Dr Hansaji Yogendra, Director, The Yoga Institute concurred, stating that the practice of yoga poses, especially balancing poses, helps cultivate self-awareness, teaching resilience and adaptability. He mentioned that as the body steadies, the mind follows suit, calming inner turmoil and enhancing focus. And throughout this process, you bridge the gap between outer chaos and inner serenity.

Ultimately, he said that finding balance in yoga fosters holistic well-being, enabling you to navigate life and build a deeper connection to their authentic selves.

According to Dr Yogendra, ideally, the yoga practice should commence with a prayer or om chanting for mind conditioning.

Getting started

Here are some yoga asanas that help the body find balance, according to the expert:

Talasana (Palm-Tree Pose) grounds and centers, fostering mindfulness.

Balasana (Child’s Pose) encourages surrender, aiding mental relaxation.

Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose) teaches steadiness amid challenges.

Savasana (Corpse Pose) cultivates deep relaxation, facilitating soulful connection.

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Sthitaprarthanasana involves shedding thoughts, worries, and tasks, channelling full awareness within the present moment and body.

Throughout the yoga practice, Dr Yogendra suggests staying attuned to the body’s rhythm. “Focus your attention at one point in front of you in case of balancing poses, as it is essential to improve balance tremendously,” he concluded.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.