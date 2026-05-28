Mallika Sherawat, 49, opens up about building body with ‘no luck, no shortcuts’

Actor Mallika Sherawat, 49, shared a few glimpses of her physique, saying she has built her body through consistency. “No luck. No shortcuts. I built this body– day by day, rep by rep, on the days I didn’t feel like it. You can begin at any time. The body responds when the mind decides,” the Murder actor shared in a post on Instagram.

In a follow-up comment, she also asked her followers: ‘What’s harder for you – starting or staying consistent?’

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.