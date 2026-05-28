Mallika Sherawat, 49, opens up about building body with ‘no luck, no shortcuts’

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Actor Mallika Sherawat, 49, shared a few glimpses of her physique, saying she has built her body through consistency. “No luck. No shortcuts. I built this body– day by day, rep by rep, on the days I didn’t feel like it. You can begin at any time. The body responds when the mind decides,” the Murder actor shared in a post on Instagram.
In a follow-up comment, she also asked her followers: ‘What’s harder for you – starting or staying consistent?’
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
This reflects a balanced approach toward staying strong, flexible, and active rather than chasing extreme workout trends. “Her routine highlights how consistency and body awareness become more important than intensity over time,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, workouts usually combine elements of strength, mobility, and flexibility training, all of which are essential for long-term fitness. “Strength-focused movements help preserve lean muscle mass and support metabolism, while flexibility and mobility exercises improve posture, joint function, and reduce stiffness.”
What stands out in her approach is the emphasis on lean functional fitness rather than excessive bulk or overtraining. “Functional training improves the body’s ability to perform daily activities efficiently while also reducing injury risk,” said Goyal.
Another important aspect is the role of fitness in hormonal and metabolic health. “Regular movement improves insulin sensitivity, supports better circulation, and helps regulate stress hormones like cortisol. This becomes especially relevant as the body’s recovery and metabolic response naturally change with age,” described Goyal.
Her routine also reflects the growing understanding that workouts should support longevity and sustainability. “Intense routines that cannot be maintained long term often lead to burnout, whereas balanced fitness practices are more likely to become lifelong habits. Nutrition and recovery remain equally important alongside exercise. Adequate protein intake, hydration, sleep, and micronutrients all contribute to muscle repair, energy balance, and overall recovery.”
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Fitness is not just about looking fit. According to Goyal, it is about building a body that feels energetic, mobile, and sustainable over time.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.