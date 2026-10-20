Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh lifts 120 kg on leg press: ’56 years old’

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Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh has shared a glimpse of his gym routine, performing the leg press under a trainer’s supervision. “Age is just a number. 56 years old. 120 kg bodyweight. Still putting in the work! Training Malayalam actor @baijusanthoshh on the Leg Press machine — proving that strength, discipline, and consistency have no age limit! Leg day. No excuses. Just hard work! Train smart. Stay strong. Keep moving!” said his fitness coach, Gopu.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal noted that the exercise highlights an important aspect of fitness that often becomes more relevant with age: maintaining lower-body strength to support mobility, balance and everyday functioning.
“The leg press primarily targets the quadriceps, the muscles at the front of the thighs, while also engaging the glutes and hamstrings. These muscle groups are essential for activities such as climbing stairs, getting up from a chair, walking uphill and rising from a squat. Strengthening them can make everyday movements easier and help preserve physical independence,” said Goyal.
Resistance training is particularly valuable as adults age because muscle mass and strength can gradually decline. “Regular strength exercises help preserve lean muscle, improve physical function, and support metabolic health. When appropriately programmed, resistance training also places beneficial mechanical stress on bones, contributing to the maintenance of bone health,” mentioned Goyal.
However, a leg press’s effectiveness isn’t determined simply by how much weight a person lifts. “The appropriate load depends on training experience, mobility, health status, and the machine being used. A controlled movement through a comfortable range of motion is more important than lifting heavier weights at the expense of technique,” remarked Goyal.
According to Goyal, during the exercise, the back and pelvis should remain supported against the seat, and the knees should track in line with the feet. “The platform should be lowered only as far as comfortable without the lower back rounding away from the backrest. Avoid forcefully locking the knees at the top. People with existing knee, hip or back problems may need individual modifications.”
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For a balanced fitness programme, leg presses should complement other exercises targeting the upper body, core, balance and cardiovascular endurance. “Adequate protein, overall nutritional intake, sleep and recovery further support muscle maintenance and adaptation.”
Lower-body strength is about more than building bigger muscles. “It supports mobility, daily independence and healthy ageing. The goal should be to train consistently, use appropriate resistance and prioritise good technique rather than compare weights lifted with those of a celebrity,” said Goyal.