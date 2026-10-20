Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh lifts 120 kg on leg press: ’56 years old’

Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh has shared a glimpse of his gym routine, performing the leg press under a trainer’s supervision. “Age is just a number. 56 years old. 120 kg bodyweight. Still putting in the work! Training Malayalam actor @baijusanthoshh on the Leg Press machine — proving that strength, discipline, and consistency have no age limit! Leg day. No excuses. Just hard work! Train smart. Stay strong. Keep moving!” said his fitness coach, Gopu.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal noted that the exercise highlights an important aspect of fitness that often becomes more relevant with age: maintaining lower-body strength to support mobility, balance and everyday functioning.