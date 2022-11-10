Malaika Arora shares yoga flow that ‘works on your hips, opens the chest and lungs’

With every new workout session, Malaika Arora sets fitness goals and how. The 49-year-old, who is extremely regular with her yoga practice, once again shared a video of her acing an intense yoga flow that, she said, is a must to improve body balance, and circulation.

“Embrace your inner balance with yoga every single day. This flow is not only great for improving body balance and stability but it also works on your hips, groins, and shoulders; opens your chest and lungs; stimulates your abdominal organs; improves circulation and respiration,” she captioned the Instagram post.

In the video, Malaika can be seen doing Warrior Poses 2 which is called Virabhadrasana II and Parsvakonasana (extended side angle pose). In Virabhadrasana II, the front knee is bent with the torso upright and the arms are kept parallel; in Parsvakonasana, while bending at the knee of one leg, say left, move sideways till the right hand touches the ground outside the right foot and stretch the left hand straight forming a right angle.

How to do the warrior pose II?

*Begin with Tadasana – legs stretched wide apart at a distance of 3-4 feet, the right foot facing 90° outward (to the right) and left foot facing inside by nearly 45° (to the right). Remember that the “heel of the right foot should be aligned to the center of the left foot”.

*With arms perpendicular to the floor and parallel to each other, firm your back, rotate your torso to the right, keeping the dominant leg perpendicular to the floor.

*While looking at the front, exhale and simultaneously push your left thigh downward.

*Keeping the left heel firm, bend your right knee such that the shin is perpendicular to the floor. Try making the right thigh nearly parallel to the floor.

*Stretch your ribs away from the pelvis, palms joining together. Either keep your head in a neutral position or tilt back looking at your palms upwards.

*Breathe and stay for 30-60 seconds.

*To come up, press the back heel against the floor, unfolding each step in reverse order.

*Relax and then repeat the procedure on the left side.

How to do Parsvakonasana

*Stand straight with the legs apart in Tadasana.

*Inhale and stretch hands out to both sides.

*Exhale and bend your right knee at an angle of 90-degrees so that it is parallel to the ground. Bend your trunk downwards.

*Stretch sideways to bend your body to one side with one hand touching the ground while another towards the ceiling.

*Look up towards the elbow.

*Hold the pose for five to ten breaths or about thirty seconds, and then return to the upright position.

*Repeat on the other side.

According to Steadfast Nutrition athlete Akanksha Thapliyal Yogini, the asana

*Tones ankles, knees and thighs

*Corrects defects in the calves and thighs

*Relieves sciatic and arthritis pain

*Helps digestion

*Reduces fats around waist and hips

