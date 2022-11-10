scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Malaika Arora shares yoga flow that ‘works on your hips, opens the chest and lungs’

"This flow is not only great for improving body balance and stability..." said Malaika Arora

malaika aroraMalaika Arora impresses us with her fitness routine (Source: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

With every new workout session, Malaika Arora sets fitness goals and how. The 49-year-old, who is extremely regular with her yoga practice, once again shared a video of her acing an intense yoga flow that, she said, is a must to improve body balance, and circulation.

“Embrace your inner balance with yoga every single day. This flow is not only great for improving body balance and stability but it also works on your hips, groins, and shoulders; opens your chest and lungs; stimulates your abdominal organs; improves circulation and respiration,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt aces the warrior pose in yoga trainer’s throwback photos

In the video, Malaika can be seen doing Warrior Poses 2 which is called Virabhadrasana II and Parsvakonasana (extended side angle pose). In Virabhadrasana II, the front knee is bent with the torso upright and the arms are kept parallel; in Parsvakonasana, while bending at the knee of one leg, say left, move sideways till the right hand touches the ground outside the right foot and stretch the left hand straight forming a right angle.

 

How to do the warrior pose II?

*Begin with Tadasana – legs stretched wide apart at a distance of 3-4 feet, the right foot facing 90° outward (to the right) and left foot facing inside by nearly 45° (to the right). Remember that the “heel of the right foot should be aligned to the center of the left foot”.
*With arms perpendicular to the floor and parallel to each other, firm your back, rotate your torso to the right, keeping the dominant leg perpendicular to the floor.
*While looking at the front, exhale and simultaneously push your left thigh downward.
*Keeping the left heel firm, bend your right knee such that the shin is perpendicular to the floor. Try making the right thigh nearly parallel to the floor.

Also Read |‘Be your own warrior’, says Shilpa Shetty as she aces this perfect yoga routine

*Stretch your ribs away from the pelvis, palms joining together. Either keep your head in a neutral position or tilt back looking at your palms upwards.
*Breathe and stay for 30-60 seconds.
*To come up, press the back heel against the floor, unfolding each step in reverse order.
*Relax and then repeat the procedure on the left side.

How to do Parsvakonasana

*Stand straight with the legs apart in Tadasana.
*Inhale and stretch hands out to both sides.
*Exhale and bend your right knee at an angle of 90-degrees so that it is parallel to the ground. Bend your trunk downwards.
*Stretch sideways to bend your body to one side with one hand touching the ground while another towards the ceiling.
*Look up towards the elbow.
*Hold the pose for five to ten breaths or about thirty seconds, and then return to the upright position.
*Repeat on the other side.

According to Steadfast Nutrition athlete Akanksha Thapliyal Yogini, the asana

Advertisement

*Tones ankles, knees and thighs
*Corrects defects in the calves and thighs
*Relieves sciatic and arthritis pain
*Helps digestion
*Reduces fats around waist and hips

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger
US midterm election results: takeaways so farPremium
US midterm election results: takeaways so far

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 09:10:23 am
Next Story

Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 News Live Updates: Congress sees 3rd resignation in 2 days in Gujarat; Priyanka Gandhi, Amit Shah to visit Himachal today

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

CFDA Awards 2022: Celebs bring their fashion A-game to the show
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement