Malaika Arora nailed this tricky yoga pose; here’s how to do it

Malaika Arora doing the Revolved Chair yoga pose. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram) Malaika Arora doing the Revolved Chair yoga pose. (Source: malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)

It is no secret that Malaika Arora swears by yoga; the fitness enthusiast has caught our attention time and again by acing various yoga poses. A while ago, Malaika showed us how to do Halasana, an inverted yoga posture. This time, she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself doing another asana which needs a lot of flexibility.

In her latest post, Malaika is seen doing Parivrtta Utkatasana or Revolved Chair Pose. The pose strengthens the middle and lower back and increases flexibility of the spine. It tones the thighs, buttocks and hips, according to yogaoutlet.com. It also tones digestive organs, helps in detoxification and improves overall health.

“This pose can be tricky so please be careful and only do as much as your body allows you to!” wrote the Chhaiya Chhaiya star alongside the picture. She also explained how to do the yoga pose.

How to do Parivrtta Utkatasana (Revolved Chair Pose)

* Stand straight. Bend your knees and come into a chair pose with your hands folded in a namaste.

* Inhale, lengthen your spine and bend towards your right side, resting your left elbow on the outside of your right knee.

* Don’t hunch your back and keep your palms together to keep your back straight.

* Keep your knees together. Lower your hips an extra inch.

* To return to the starting position, exhale untwist your back and repeat on the other side.

Would you like to try this yoga asana?

