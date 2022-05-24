scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Malaika Arora demonstrates three yoga asanas to reduce belly fat; watch

Belly fat "can be lost through consistent exercise and healthy food choices"

New Delhi
May 24, 2022 9:10:32 am
Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora yoga, Malaika Arora yoga asanas, how to reduce belly fat, Malaika Arora belly fat yoga, yoga asanas, indian express newsThis is what the actor does for belly fat reduction. (Photo: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora’s Instagram account is one which will give you effective solutions for your fitness-related questions. Now, in a recent post, the actor and model shared some yoga poses, which can help with belly fat reduction.

Belly fat is something that a lot of people want to get rid of, and in case you are one of them, here is Arora displaying exactly what it is that you must do. Keep in mind that yoga, as a practice, should be done daily in order to yield results.

If you are starting today, stay consistent in your efforts.

Arora recommends the following three asanas that will help you reduce belly fat:

1. Naukasana (Boat Pose), in which you have to lift your legs in the air and then balance your body weight, so as to strengthen your core and reduce fat.

2. Kumbhakasana (Plank Pose), in which you must rest your weight on your palms and feet, and lift your body up.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose), in which you lift your body and then rest the weight on your palms, with your legs extended backwards.

“Yoga, contrary to popular beliefs, can help you burn calories and lose a lot of weight. Belly fat can be representative of several other underlying conditions,” the caption read.

It added that while spot reduction is a “controversial subject”, belly fat “can be lost through consistent exercise and healthy food choices”.

Would you like to try these asanas?

