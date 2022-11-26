Malaika Arora suggests doing this yoga asana ‘every day for toned legs’

It goes without saying that regular exercise and physical movement are necessary for fitness and overall health. And, what better than the weekend to catch up on the same? If you are looking for some fitness inspiration, it’s time for you to seek cues from Malaika Arora who remains on top of her game, always!

The fitness aficionado was recently spotted practising one of her “go-to asanas” which is – Utkatasana. Stating the benefits, she wrote on Instagram, “This asana not only strengthens the lower body muscles but also stretches the upper body and helps relieve stress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva – Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

The actor also mentioned that this posture helps her achieve toned legs. “I love doing high-intensity workouts that tone my body. And you know what, sometimes the simplest-looking asanas are most effective,” she wrote.

Earlier, she shared her go-to fitness routine and urged fans to indulge in workouts for long-term benefits. Isn’t it best to have a workout buddy who may constantly act as a motivation? Malaika thinks so, too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarva – Yoga Studios (@sarvayogastudios)

“I love working out with friends because, they help me push my limits, take on difficult workouts, and give my yoga practice a positive boost. And for that, I am forever grateful,” she wrote.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!