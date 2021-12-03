Malaika Arora shares asana to ‘stretch hips, calf muscles and lengthen the spine’

The nip in the air may make you want to miss your fitness sessions, but instead of tucking yourself under a blanket, why not warm up the body by doing some exercise? In the process, you will also meet your fitness goals and keep seasonal health issues at bay!

If you are still not convinced, here’s some fitness motivation coming straight from Malaika Arora.

“Winter season is here and now we have one more reason to work out and keep ourselves warm. While we can tuck under a blanket and relax, why not move with Ashwa Sanchalanasana (equestrian pose) variation and feel stronger?” she said on Instagram. Take a look!

How does the pose help?

“This pose gives a good stretch to your hips and calf muscles, and lengthens the spine. It will help you improve your blood circulation, too,” she shared.

Yoga experts mention that the posture, which derives its name from the horse’s quick movements and agility, helps the muscle structures of the lower body become stronger and flexible.

How to do it?

*Begin in downward-facing dog with each palm on a brick.

*As you inhale, lift the right leg up towards the ceiling, and while exhaling step the right foot forward between your palms.

*The distance between your feet may vary depending upon your flexibility but you can generously start and can always adjust the gap later if you feel any strain or discomfort.

*Bend your right knee at an angle of 90 degrees.

*Ensure your right knee is aligned with the right ankle.

*Ground your feet into the mat. Engage your core as you exhale. While inhaling, sweep your arms out and up reaching a high lunge.

*As you inhale, expand your chest, lengthen your spine and exhale as you let your torso fall towards your right thigh, and sweep your arms to your shoulder level with a brick in each hand.

*Make sure not to drop your chest completely on the right thigh.

*Stay in this pose for five breaths.

Contraindications

*People with knee injuries, neck problems should be mindful about the pose or completely avoid it.

*Pregnant women should be careful when stretching out the leg back.

