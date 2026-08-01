Malaika Arora’s shoulder wheel workout promises toned, stronger arms: ‘Chakki peeso-ing’

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Malaika Arora’s fitness routine regularly makes headlines, and in a recent video, the Welcome actor can be seen doing a shoulder-builder wheel workout at an outdoor gym. “Chakki peeso-ing,” says Malaika in the video shared by Pinkvilla. Curious about the benefits, we reached out to a fitness expert for clarity.
Dr Nitish Kapil, Consultant, Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine, Fortis Hospital Jalandhar, says that the rotation wheel is a simple exercise that works muscle groups people rely on every day without realising it.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
“The spinning motion engages the shoulder joint, but it also activates the scapular muscles, the ones around the shoulder blade that control everyday actions like reaching for something on a high shelf, carrying grocery bags or even brushing hair,” he tells indianexpress.com.
When done regularly, Dr Kapil says this movement can improve shoulder range of motion and strengthen the muscles responsible for scapular protraction and retraction, essentially the forward and backward glide of the shoulder blade.
“Over time, that translates into better upper limb strength and improved posture during routine tasks, not just in the gym,” he informs, adding that the repetitive spinning also gets blood flowing through the wrist, forearm and shoulder together, which is a nice side benefit for anyone who spends long hours at a desk or on a phone.
That said, Dr Kapil warns that Arora’s workout is not meant to be done at full intensity by everyone.
“Anyone dealing with existing shoulder pain or impingement should approach it carefully. It helps to keep the movement slow and gentle within a comfortable range, and it should be paused or stopped completely if discomfort increases while doing it or afterwards,” he informs.
That’s because pushing through pain rarely helps and can end up aggravating an existing issue instead. According to him, a short shoulder warm up can lower the chance of strain, and the exercise works best when performed with control rather than speed.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.