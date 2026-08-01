Malaika Arora’s shoulder wheel workout promises toned, stronger arms: ‘Chakki peeso-ing’

Malaika Arora’s fitness routine regularly makes headlines, and in a recent video, the Welcome actor can be seen doing a shoulder-builder wheel workout at an outdoor gym. “Chakki peeso-ing,” says Malaika in the video shared by Pinkvilla. Curious about the benefits, we reached out to a fitness expert for clarity.

Dr Nitish Kapil, Consultant, Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine, Fortis Hospital Jalandhar, says that the rotation wheel is a simple exercise that works muscle groups people rely on every day without realising it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.