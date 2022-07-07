scorecardresearch
Malaika Arora’s weekly fitness routine shows she is both a ‘gymmer’ and a ‘yogi’

"I believe in yoga and gym balance. To move, you don't need to restrict yourself to one kind of exercise," the actor and model wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 7, 2022
Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora fitness, Malaika Arora gym workout, Malaika Arora gym sessions, Malaika Arora yoga, celeb fitness, indian express newsFitness-focused Malaika Arora balances her week by doing yoga asanas and working out in the gym. (Photo: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora, who was recently in France on a holiday with beau Arjun Kapoor, is back to the grind. The fitness enthusiast is leaving no stone unturned to return to her gym and yoga routine.

She took to Instagram to post a video of herself working out in the gym and toning her muscles, while also strengthening her body and stretching it by doing some yoga asanas.

While regular practice of yoga is great for the overall health of a person, gym sessions ensure they stay active on the regular. One does not have to do both on a given day, they can take cues from Arora on how to spread the two exercises out through the course of the week.

“Who says gymmers can’t be yogis? I believe in yoga and gym balance. To move, you don’t need to restrict yourself to one kind of exercise,” she captioned a video, which showed the actor and model doing yoga on a Monday by stretching one of her legs behind her and holding it with her hand, and then walking on a treadmill on Tuesday.

Wednesday is reserved for yoga as well, with Arora demonstrating a particularly twisty asana involving her arms and upper body. On Thursdays, she is back at the gym.

Fridays are reserved for yoga, and on Saturday, she is once again doing some exercises at the gym involving the workout cable and a plank.

If you are interested in following such a routine, make sure you do not overdo it. Avoid packing all kinds of exercises on one day and give your body time to rest, too. Like the 48-year-old says, it is important to find a balance.

Would you like to try?

