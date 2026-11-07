Malaika Arora keeps sharing videos of her yoga sessions, giving fans a glimpse into her fitness routine. Her latest reel shows her doing the Vinyasa flow, which she says is a “beginner-friendly” asana. Taking to Instagram, Malaika wrote, “New to yoga? Try this beginner-friendly Vinyasa flow to improve flexibility, build strength, enhance balance, and connect movement with breath. Practice slowly, breathe deeply, and enjoy your flow.”

What is Vinyasa?

We spoke to a yoga expert to learn more about this asana.

The slow and steady Vinyasa flow helps us to work on almost everything – strength, flexibility, balance, mobility, coordination and breath. And the beautiful part is that “you don’t need to be super flexible or experienced to start,” says Varsha Bansal, Yoga Expert & Holistic and Reiki Healing Facilitator.