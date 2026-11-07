📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Malaika Arora keeps sharing videos of her yoga sessions, giving fans a glimpse into her fitness routine. Her latest reel shows her doing the Vinyasa flow, which she says is a “beginner-friendly” asana. Taking to Instagram, Malaika wrote, “New to yoga? Try this beginner-friendly Vinyasa flow to improve flexibility, build strength, enhance balance, and connect movement with breath. Practice slowly, breathe deeply, and enjoy your flow.”
What is Vinyasa?
We spoke to a yoga expert to learn more about this asana.
The slow and steady Vinyasa flow helps us to work on almost everything – strength, flexibility, balance, mobility, coordination and breath. And the beautiful part is that “you don’t need to be super flexible or experienced to start,” says Varsha Bansal, Yoga Expert & Holistic and Reiki Healing Facilitator.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
View this post on Instagram
Explaining the flow, she says: It starts with Garland Pose (Malasana), Plank (Phalakasana), Downward Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana), Three-Legged Dog (Tri Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana), Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana), Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II), Triangle (Trikonasana), Side Angle (Utthita Parsvakonasana ), Reverse Warrior (Viparita Virabhadrasana), Warrior I (Virabhadrasana I), Skandasana (Side Lunge) and again back to Plank, Downward Dog and Malasana.
Who can actually do this?
The expert says age isn’t the only factor. Your current mobility, strength, balance and health matter much more.
“A teenager or young adult can gradually build strength and endurance. In your 30s–50s, this can be a beautiful combination of strength and mobility work. For 60+, the same flow can still be practised, but with modifications, blocks, wall or chair support and smaller ranges of movement,” says Bansal.
And for beginners?
Bansal says, “You absolutely don’t need to be flexible to begin. Start where your body is today. With consistency, you may notice your body becoming stronger, more mobile, better balanced and more aware of its movements.”
Benefits of Vinyasa
Vinyasa Yoga offers several physical and mental benefits by combining movement with controlled breathing.
Here are a few listed by Bansal:
- It can help improve flexibility, strength, balance, coordination and overall mobility, while the continuous flow of poses can also support cardiovascular fitness.
- The practice encourages better body awareness and breath control, helps reduce stress, promotes relaxation, and supports sleep.
- With regular practice, Vinyasa Yoga contributes to overall physical well-being and a more balanced mind-body connection.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.