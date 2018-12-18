WATCH: Malaika Arora performs the toughest exercise on a Cadillac reformer

Malaika Arora, with her numerous fitness videos, has proven that age is just a number. Recently, the reality show judge was seen doing one of her ‘toughest exercises’ on the Cadillac reformer, under the guidance of celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. Needless to say, she flawlessly performed the rigorous roll-back on the Cadillac reformer.

Advertising

The fitness enthusiast posted the video on Instagram captioning it as, “#malaikasmondaymotivation …. one of the toughest exercises I have ever done on the Cadillac .but after attempting it ,boy I felt amazing ,like I had achieved the impossible …. so keep trying n pushing urself coz that’s the @reebokindia philosophy . Thank u @namratapurohit for encouraging me #fashionablyfit”

Watch the video here:

The roll-back exercise helps improve body movements and increases blood circulation. Furthermore, it increases the flexibility of the spine and since it takes the support of the abdominal muscles, it also helps tone the abs.

Speaking of Arora performing so efficiently on the Cadillac, she had previously shown us how to do the inverted stretching on the machine. Inverted stretching helps in strengthening the calf muscles and flexibility of the body and is recommended before starting the workout as it supports fitness and rehabilitation of the body by improving its core strength.

Advertising

This one too was one of the difficult exercises Arora has attempted. The video was shared with the caption, ” ・・・this was so damn tough ……But having some fun and attempting something new with @malaikaarorakhanofficial ! 🔥❤️This one really made us both work hard! We’re going to keep going till we get better at this 😃💪🏼❤️

.#malaikasmondaymotivation”

Motivated to hit the gym yet?