Want to know how Malaika stays fit? Here’s how to do Sirasana

Malaika Arora, who is often seen giving major fitness goals with her workout routines, recently shared on Instagram a photo of her pulling off a difficult yoga asana. Dressed in a black sports bra and flaunting her washboard abs in her yoga studio, the 45-year-old looked as fit as a fiddle.

Advertising

She captioned the post, “The point isn’t how well you performed today, the point is that you showed up. Wake up and show up everyday. The one hour you spend everyday for yourself to be physically and mindfully fit is the most important one hour.”

Teaming the look with a pair of royal blue pants, the actor, who is often referred to as the “yoga queen” of Bollywood, shared the importance of taking out time for oneself every day.

ALSO READ | From Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone: Celebs who are giving major fitness goals

Advertising

If you are looking to follow in her fitness footsteps and perfect the headstand or Sirasana in yoga, here’s what you need to know:

While the thought of inversions can really be scary for certain individuals, it is said that an upside down position in a headstand actually helps boost the morale and renders a new perception in life.

Renowned yoga teacher, B K S Iyengar in his book Light on Yoga called Sirsasana the ‘king of yoga postures’ because of its magical effects on the “intellect, body, and spirit”.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani does back strengthening exercises in this video; gives major fitness goals

How to do a headstand

1. Kneel on the floor. Interlock your fingers and place your forearms on the floor. Keep your elbows shoulder-width apart.

2. Rest the crown of your head against the clasped hands. As you inhale, lift the knees off the floor.

3. Come into an upside-down “V” position. Walk your feets closer to your elbows with the heels raised.

4. Slowly, lift your feet off the floor and bring your knees closer to your chest.

5. Gently straighten your legs and keep them perpendicular to the ground.

6. Keep your weight evenly balanced on the two forearms and stay in this pose for 15-20 seconds.

Benefits

Relieves stress and improves focus

The upside-down position of headstand is known to amplify the flow of blood to the brain. The practice of headstand combined with deep breathing is a powerful recipe for relieving stress, depression, and insomnia.

This improves mental function and in turn, elevates the focus of the person and sharpens it.

Strengthens arms and shoulders

Sirsasana strengthens the core by improving the upper body strength, and muscle endurance. By holding yourself up in the headstand, utilising the forearms, shoulders and back to keep the head and neck relaxed, you are able to lengthen the spine and relax the vocal muscles.

Improves digestion

By performing an inversion, you allow the effects of gravity to be reversed on the digestive system that removes impurities and increases the blood flow to the digestive organs.

Advertising

Natural treatment for hair loss

While hair loss can’t be stopped in totality, it can be delayed by practicing headstand regularly. Sirsasana increases blood flow and provides nutrients to the scalp region thus decreasing hair fall and the onset of grey hair.