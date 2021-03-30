Malaika Arora stands on a ball without support; shares secret to ‘balancing with grace’

One of the many benefits of exercise is that it improves body balance, apart from working on your flexibility and strength. And fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora just gave us a brilliant example of it.

The 47-year-old shared a picture collage on Instagram in which she is seen standing on a medicine ball (also known as an exercise ball, med ball or fitness ball) but without any support, as she changed her hands from a namaskar, raising her hands on the sides to putting out her arms straight in front, parallel to the floor.

Balancing your entire weight on a ball without wobbling is no easy task. “There’s a fine line between wobbling endlessly and balancing with grace,” Malaika wrote alongside the picture, adding what actually made the difference was “strength”. “The only difference is your strength! What an amazing session today! Keep hustling!”

Malaika balanced her body on the ball by bending her knees slightly while keeping her body straight. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

The Chhaiya Chhaiya actor’s stunt was appreciated by other celeb fitness enthusiasts, from Gabriella Demetriades to Vidya Malavade.

Would you like to try this workout? If you are a beginner, attempt it under the supervision of an expert.