Malaika Arora swears by these three asanas during summer; know the benefits

The summer season is here, and so is the sweltering heat and a general sense of lethargy. But, the weather must not be a reason for you to skip your workouts and compromise on your fitness goals.

If intense sessions are not your preferred choice this season, how about trying some easy yet effective yoga asanas? As such, Malaika Arora, recently, shared three yoga asanas she practises during summers – Janusirsasana, Ardha Matsyendrasana and Bhujangasana. The actor serves flexibility goals as she performs these poses with ease, detailing how to practise them.

Know the benefits of these yoga poses that you can easily do at home, as shared by certified yoga teacher Deepika Chauhan.

Janusirsasana – Head-to-knee pose

*This pose tones the liver and the spleen.

*It helps in improving digestion and activates kidneys.

*As we bend forward in this asana, it gives massage to the abdomen.

Ardhamatsayendrasana – Half-fish pose

*The half-fish pose helps to keep the spine elastic and relieve a rich supply of blood.

*Roots of the nervous system and the sympathetic nervous system remain toned with this asana.

*Abdominal muscles are massaged in this pose. Therefore, it relieves constipation and other digestive problems.

Bhujangasana – Cobra pose

*The cobra pose increases spine flexibility as it gives a backward bend to the spine.

*Every vertebra receives a rich supply of blood in this pose.

*It relieves back pain and hunchback.

*It is good for asthma patients as it increases lung capacity.

