Malaika Arora shares three yoga asanas ‘to awaken the warrior inside you’

Yoga has been proved to have tremendous health benefits – both mental and physical. Whether it comes to improving posture or strengthening flexibility, yoga, if made an inseparable part of your life, can bring a colossal amount of changes.

Malaika Arora, a well-known fitness enthusiast, took to Instagram to talk about three yoga poses or asanas to awaken the ‘warrior’ inside you. According to the actor, “You are a warrior if you keep fighting when everything in you feels like giving up. Be a Warrior, not a Worrier.”

Wondering what these poses are? They are- Adho Mukha Svanasana, Virabhadrasana II and Balasana.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Also known as the ‘downward facing dog pose’, Adho Mukha Svanasana is one of the most recognised yoga poses offering a plethora of benefits. It strengthens the core, improves circulation, tones the arms and legs and provides a full-body stretch.

There may be a slight hyperextension of joints. Press your inner upper arms away from each other to protect your elbows. Also, bring your ears in line with your upper arms so that your neck and head align along the same line as your spine.

Virabhadrasana II

Also known as the Warrior pose 2, in this pose, the front knee is bent and the hips are turned to the side with the arms parallel. It creates a stretch in your hips, your arms engage and extend straight out from your shoulders and your gaze remains calm and steady toward your front hand.

The standing posture opens your hips and strengthens, and stretches your legs and ankles. Remain internally focused on mental sensations and discern whether the discomfort you’re facing is due to a physical need or a psychological want, and act accordingly.

Balasana

Also known as the ‘child’s pose’, Balasana centres on creating a moment of rest. The child’s Pose stretches the hips, thighs, and ankles. When done with the head and torso supported, it relieves back and neck pain. It is also a major source of relief for stress and fatigue.

As it involves bending forward over the knees and compressing the body on the mat or floor, it can be challenging. For this, there are variations that can help different bodies relax into the pose.

